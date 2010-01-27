How to Dual Boot Windows Mobile and Android

Want an easier way to choose between Windows Mobile and Android on your Windows Phone? With the release of Gen.Y DualBOOT, dual booting between Windows Mobile and Android is finally a reality as we posted about earlier. In this video we demonstrate how DualBOOT works. As promised, below you will find instructions on how to get DualBOOT working.

1. First get Android for your device and load the files onto a storage card. The easiest way to do this is to find the Android thread within the ROM Development forum of your device over at XDA. At the end of this post we’ll provide direct links for the more popular devices.

2. Download Gen.Y DualBOOT (choose the file based on your screen resolution) and install to main memory.

3. Reboot your device. You should be presented with the bootloader screen after a few seconds (once core Windows Mobile files are loaded). We’re hearing reports that for some device, this doesn’t happen. If that is the case, you’ll have to manually launch dualBOOT (not as fun, we know) by going to /Program Files/Gen.Y.

Android for popular Windows Mobile device:

Topaz (HTC Touch Diamond2, AT&T Pure)



Rhodium (HTC Touch Pro2, AT&T Tilt 2)



Blackstone (HTC Touch HD)



Raphael (HTC Touch Pro, AT&T Fuze)