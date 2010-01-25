Phones
T-Mobile Sidekick to be Replaced by myTouch Slide?

A tipster had told BGR that the Sidekick, on T-Mobile and made by Microsoft-acquired subsidiary Danger, would be replaced by the Android-based forthcoming and rumored myTouch Slide, a myTouch 3G device with a sliding QWERTY keyboard made by HTC.

Microsoft has yet to announce what will become of the Sidekick line, but hopefully the technologies from Danger could be integrated with Windows Mobile 7 or a potential Zune phone. Guess we’ll have to wait until Mobile World Congress next month to learn more.

(via: BGR)

Chuong Nguyen