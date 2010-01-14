HTC Releases 2016 SMS Patch for Sprint Touch Pro2, Touch Pro & Diamond

At the start of the year, many of us were blindsided by an annoying SMS bug, where timestamps would incorrectly display 2016 as the year. Fortunately, the guys at PPCGeeks came up with a temporary workaround at the time. Although the fix corrected the year, there was still an issue with the timestamp  as it would display the device-on time and not when the text was actually received. It may not be a big deal to some users, but it could cause problems for those that need exact times.

Today, HTC released an official patch for this issue and we’re hoping it’s not the same fix cooked up on user forums. If you’ve been waiting for the official hotfix, you can download it directly from HTC. It’s available for the Sprint Touch Pro2, Touch Pro and Touch Diamond. The patch will need to be reapplied if you ever hard reset your device.

Note: the fix is designed for stock ROMs

(Thanks for the tip, Racine!)