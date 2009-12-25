PlayStation Emulator for Windows Mobile Gets Major Update

After many, many months of waiting, gamers are now able to download a new version of FPSEce, a Playstation emulator for Windows Mobile. The latest version has been completely rewritten for better performance and features a new interface. It also supports a greater portion of games than its predecessor. Something that stands out is the addition of a touchscreen analog stick, which instantly improves gameplay for many games that require diagonal movements. I’m certainly digging the onscreen controls, but there also seems to be support for Bluetooth gamepads. Check out the changes and see it in action below (video footage of beta version).

There are two versions of FPSEce available, one that’s free and another that will run you 5 Euros. The difference between the two is that the latter allows players to save games at any moment. If you still have some of your old PlayStation games laying around the house and you’re aching to play them on the go, learn how to get them running by using FPSEce from the developer’s new website. I may have to dust off my old PS collection and give some classic titles a whirl

FPSEce v0.10 – Dec. 23, 2009 (via developer’s site):

 Completely rewritten core and interface!



 Faster!



 Supports many new games



 Supports g-sensor on Toshiba TG01, more to come



 Touchscreen analogstick emulation



 New on-screen multi-touch button-assignment



 Supports some bluetooth-gamepads (i.e. BGP 100)



 And more…

Previous version running on an HD2: