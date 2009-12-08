Samsung Omnia Pro B7610

INTRODUCTION



The Samsung Omnia II has been a big hit, so it’s no wonder that Samsung wanted to continue the success of the line by making the same device (more or less) but with a slide-out keyboard. The Omnia Pro B7610 is positioned nicely against the Touch Pro2, but adds a faster CPU and an AMOLED display. Which is superior? Read our full review for the lowdown!

WHAT’S HOT



The Omnia Pro B7610 has a Samsung S3C610 CPU running at 800MHz. It has 512MB ROM (300MB accessible), 256MB RAM (60MB accessible), and has a microSD/HC expansion slot for added memory. It also has 2GB (1.4GB accessible) of onboard storage space that acts as a secondary storage area. The resistive AMOLED touchscreen is 3.5" and is WVGA 480×800 resolution. It’s a quadband GSM (850/900/1800/1900) phone with dualband UMTS (900/2100) with HSDPA and HSUPA. It also has assisted GPS, WiFi b & g, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, USB 2.0, an accelerometer, FM radio, proximity sensor, and TV-out. For audio, the Omnia Pro has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and for syncing and charging there is a microUSB port. The rear camera is

5MP with auto focus and a flash, and the camera on the front captures video at VGA resolution. Powering the device is a 1500mAh battery. For even more specs, check out PDAdb.net.

The Omnia Pro B7610 is a handsome device that looks like an Omnia II from the front.

WHAT’S IN

THE BOX







Here’s the unboxing for the Omnia Pro.

THE DEVICE



The touchscreen is flush with the front.

In-hand, the device feels smaller and less heavy than the Touch Pro2.

The 3.5" screen uses AMOLED technology to produce a high level of contrast.

The keyboard slides out to the left and has four rows. The keyboard is as wide as that on the Touch Pro2 but because there are fewer buttons each key is larger, making for a very comfortable typing experience.

Up close on the keyboard we can see that the keys aren’t offset like the Touch Pro2. Each key is raised slightly to make it easier to feel for them.

Zooming into the top we have a light sensor next to a proximity sensor, the speaker, and front facing video camera.

On the bottom we have three buttons: call start/end and a large programmable button in the center. The texture you see for the call start/end buttons is not brushed metal, it’s plastic.

On the left side of the device we have a volume rocker, plus a button that will switch from the "Work" to "Life" homescreen. Too bad this button isn’t programmable.

On the other side of the device we have a dual action camera button, a standby switch, and a soft reset hole.

On the top we have microUSB for syncing/charging, and a 3.5mm jack for audio. Although it’s tough to see, the stylus silo is to the left of the microUSB port. The stylus is cheap and collapses three times.

The back has a gorgeous red swirl pattern that is reminiscent of Samsung’s Touch of Color televisions. Back here we can see the 5.0MP camera, plus the flash. More on photo quality on the next page.

Opening up the back we reveal the capacious 1500mAh battery. Above that is the slot for the microSD card.







In this video we cover some of the hardware features of the device.

Here we have (from left to right) the HD2, Touch Pro2, Omnia Pro, Touch Pro, and iPhone.

Here they are stacked.

Click onto the next page where we’ll cover the home screen interfaces of the Omnia Pro B7610!

HOME SCREEN INTERFACES

The Omnia Pro has two home screens. This is the first one, which is totally new. It’s called Samsung Today, and it lets you add multiple informative modules.

If you hit the Edit button, you can add, remove, or rearrange the modules. Modules include: RSS, Appointments, Favorite People, Email, Memo, Search, Shortcuts, Settings, and several more.

This is the WidgetPlus interface that we’ve seen on many Samsung devices of the past. We still find the widget UI to be clunky, and when you flip open the keyboard and go into landscape, the position of the widgets gets messed up as you’ll see in the below video.







In this video we cover the two home screen interfaces of the Omnia Pro in more detail.

PROGRAMS

If you press the Start button, you are presented with the standard Windows Mobile 6.5 Start menu.

Alternatively, you can assign the center button to launch this more customizable menu launcher.

Hitting the Task Switcher button will bring up a cover-flow like display of your programs. We found this to be a novelty and not really useful in switching programs.





In this video we take a closer look at the built in programs. MULTIMEDIA Here is the fantastic Media Player application, which provides a centralized place for your music and movies. Flipping into landscape in the music section of the Media Player will give you this pretty ugly attempt at cover flow. Out of the box, the Omnia B7610 has fantastic video format support. I was able to play DiVX video smoothly, and it looked great on the AMOLED screen.

COMMUNICATION

This is the text message index screen. Samsung does a lot of white text on black, which really lets the AMOLED display look fantastic.

The SMS screen has an iPhone-like appearance with speech bubbles.

Even Outlook has been skinned to look better with the AMOLED display.

The Omnia Pro has no special incoming call screen…it uses the Windows Mobile default.

When you are on a call, you can press record, which is pretty neat. The speakerphone on the B7610 is one of the best we’ve ever tested. It’s loud, clear, and very responsive.

This is what the dial pad looks like, which has large, finger-friendly buttons.

Here is the phone book application where you can toggle between the various tabs on the top. They include: groups, speed dial, and call filtering.

On the next page we’ll cover device settings, plus camera quality.

SETTINGS

As with the rest of the interface, the Settings area is skinned heavily. Sadly, there is no way back to the standard Windows Mobile settings, and not everything is covered within Samsung’s Settings application.





In this video we cover all of the settings on the Omnia Pro.

CAMERA

The camera application offers great performance. Here’s a look at the flash mode which you can set to on, off, or auto.

This is the video mode. Buttons for operating the camera app reside on the right and left side.

The Omnia Pro can do up to 720×480 video, which is very high for a mobile phone.

Because the Omnia B7610 doesn’t have touch-to-focus, the device sometimes tries to guess where the focus should be. This sometimes creates a blurry foreground, as seen here.

Here’s an indoor shot with flash turned on. The colors are a bit dull, but the image is crisp and clear.

Here’s an outdoor shot. Again, the colors are a bit dull, but the image is clear and not noisy or pixelated.

Also, for a sample of the video recording capability, click here to download the MP4 (5MB).

Click onto the last page of the review, where we’ll cover battery life, plus Pros and Cons.

BATTERY LIFE



The Omnia Pro B7610 has the best battery life of any smartphone we’ve ever tested. Under moderate usage conditions, expect to have to charge the device every 2.5 days. With heavy use, you’ll go 1.5 days, and with light use, you’ll get 4, possibly 5 days of life. Excellent!

BUGS AND

WISHES



On the Omnia II, you could disable parts of the TouchWiz interface. That is not the case on the Omnia Pro. If you’re getting this device, but sure you’re comfortable with using Samsung’s clunky interface. It’s full of animations, buzzing, and beeping, and it goes so far as to not allow you to shut it off, or even enter the default Windows Mobile Settings. By the same token, the WidgetPlus interface is an interesting idea, but it’s also clunky, and it doesn’t work well in landscape orientation. Fortunately, the Samsung Today interface more than makes up for this weakness by giving you an actual useable and information-rich home screen.

Beyond the above and some other small gripes (stylus is cheap, there is no case included, and the device has low program RAM), there’s not much else to complain about on the B7610. It’s a well-performing device with a suite of great software, amazing battery life, plus hardware that looks and feels high quality.

PURCHASING



The Omnia Pro is shipping overseas currently. You can grab one from Clove for £319, which comes to about $528. At this point, it doesn’t seem likely that the Omnia Pro will have an official US release.

PROS

Excellent keyboard

Extremely impressive battery life

Gorgeous AMOLED display

Screen is very sensitive

Great performance

Glossy red backing

Excellent video playback support

Great speakerphone

CONS

WidgetPlus interface is clunky

Device has low available RAM

No way to turn off TouchWiz interface

No case included

Photo/video qualty is mediocre

Stylus is flimsy

Too much vibration and sound feedback by default

The Touch Pro2 is sleeker

Value Ease of Use Features Overall

OVERALL IMPRESSION



For many, the Samsung Omnia Pro B7610 isn’t an option because it’s only available at a high unlocked price right now. But for those that want an alternative to the Touch Pro2 in the form of a device that has an amazing screen and unbelievable battery life, the B7610 may be just the ticket. But for the rest of us that can get a Touch Pro2 on every major carrier at a lower subsidized price, it makes much more sense to go with the HTC.