T-Mobile BlackBerry Bold 9700 Launching November 16

There’s been an update to the T-Mobile BlackBerry Bold 9700 launch date. What was posted in our original unboxing video was from speculated inside source, but it looks like T-Mobile has went ahead and announced that the new QWERTY BlackBerry will be available on the carrier’s 3G network on November 16 for the price of $200 on contract.

The launch price for the Bold 9700 is definitely quite a bit cheaper than the original Bold 9000 launch price when that model debuted.

(source: T-Mobile PR)