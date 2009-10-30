Print Photos Direct From Your Windows Phone With HP iPrint

HP has developed a new application for Windows Mobile, Symbian, and the iPhone to allow Windows phone users and their counterparts to print directly from their smartphones. HP recently conducted a study and found that many people capture images at least once a week with their phones and up to 70% want printing capabilities direct from their smartphones. The iPrint application should give users this option, allowing printing via Bluetooth to one of HP’s mobile printing printer solutions .

According to HP, the iPrint application should be available as a free download from the Marketplace for Mobile, Ovi Store, and the App Store for those users who are interested.

The photo below shows the application on an iPhone, though the capabilities offered on Windows Mobile and Symbian should be similar.

Click on to read the full press release of iPrint.

HP Brings Mobile Printing to the Masses with Expanded HP iPrint Photo Application

San Diego, October 6, 2009  HP today announced that HP iPrint Photo, the first free mobile printing application that allows for quick and easy wireless printing of 4 x 6-inch photos for iPhone and iPod touch, will now be available for phones using the Symbian and WinMo operating systems. Additionally, HP will offer an enhanced version of the current HP iPrint Photo for iPhone and iPod touch.

In January 2009, HP introduced the HP iPrint Photo application for the Apple iPhone and iPod touch, where one of the biggest challenges for consumers was the ability to print from their mobile phone. The rollout of the application to further devices marks an important change  the ability to print from almost anywhere at any time.

“A recent survey found that 45.6 percent of smart phone owners capture photos once per day or once per week and nearly 70 percent want to print photos taken from their phone(1),” said Antonio Rodriguez, chief technologist for HP’s IPG Inkjet and Web Solutions Group. “HP looks forward to making this process easier, more convenient and fun for more consumers.”

The expanded HP iPrint Photo application will offer more consumers greater convenience and time savings as wireless printing is the extension of the smart phone photo capture and viewing experience. Users will be able to print the images they want  when they want them.

· HP iPrint Photo for Symbian and WinMo will be launched with enhanced photo navigation from original iPrint Photo for iPhone and iPod touch application. Consumers with mobile phones on the Symbian and WinMo operation systems will be able to download the HP iPrint Photo from their smart phone “app store,” such as Windows Marketplace, Nokia’s Ovi Store, to easily print photos from their phones.

· A new version of HP iPrint Photo for iPhone and iPod touch, available from the Apple App Store, will offer a variety of enhancements, including support for different types of paper and additional of photo print sizes.

HP iPrint Photo is a free, downloadable software application (or widget) that allows customers to effortlessly print photos they’ve captured with their Symbian, Windows Mobile, Apple iPhone or iPod touch devices almost whenever and wherever they want. For more information on HP iPrint Photo and how to obtain the application, please visit the HP Mobile Printing site.

