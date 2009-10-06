INTRODUCTION



Back in April of 2008,

Microsoft released Windows Mobile 6.1. It was a minor

release that mainly delt with changes to the Standard

Edition and its sliding panel home screen. This

time it's the Professional Edition's turn as you'll

see plenty of changes in Windows Mobile 6.5

Professional Edition and not too many in the Standard

Edition. While we have been covering many

different builds of Windows Mobile 6.5 on Pocketnow,

what you'll see here is the production version that is

available today on many new phones.

WINDOWS

MOBILE PROFESSIONAL



Also known as the

touchscreen version of Windows Mobile, the

Professional edition has been around for a long

time. With the advent of Windows Mobile 5.0,

Microsoft brought hardware keyboard navigation to

the once touch-screen only platform. These days

touch screen user interfaces are all the rage. To

accommodate, Windows Mobile 6.5 has gone back to its

roots a bit, lost some keyboard functionality, and

added some features for the finger-friendly fad.







This video takes you through some of the new

features.

The first new thing in Windows Mobile 6.5 that we'll

look at is the lock screen. Click to see what the old lock screen looked like. You can manually

lock the screen by going to Start>Lock (bottom left

soft key) or you can set it to appear after a

certain amount of time and require a password. You

can choose simple numeric passwords or alphanumeric

passwords. If you have notifications waiting for

you, you can see how many are listed by looking at

the number on the lock slider icon. If you tap the

icon, it will show more icons representing each type

of notification that you may have missed. If you

don't have a password set, sliding one of the

notification icons to the left or right will take

you directly to more information about that

notification. (If you have password protection

on, you'll have to enter the password after sliding

the icon.) So for example, if you have a text

message icon in the lock screen, sliding that will

take you directly to the text messaging application.

Sliding the voice mail icon will take you to the

phone dialer, but will not automatically start

dialing your voicemail.

Another great thing about the lock screen is that it

shows your current or upcoming appointment at the

bottom along with a large clock and the date.

Unfortunately there's no way to quickly unlock

directly to details about that appointment in order

to see/edit more information or add notes. Sliding

the primary lock icon to unlock the device naturally

brings you to the Today/Home screen.

The Windows Mobile 6.5 Today screen features a

completely new interface. It's implemented as its

own Today Screen item, so if you go into

Start>Settings>Today>Items, you'll see it listed as

the only one turned on "Windows Default." Of

course, you can shut it off from here and use any

other Today screen plug-ins you'd like just as with

any other Windows Mobile Professional device.

There are four ways to control this interface. You

can see in the center a highlighted area that shows

you details on the selected section, you can tap

this highlight rectangle and move it up or down in

order to select a different item. After you release,

the interface will center itself on the selected

section and show you more information.

Optionally, you can drag your finger accross any

area outside of the selection area in order to move

the background list. Whichever item falls into

the center selection area will then load details

about that item. The third way is to use a

directional pad in order to change the selection.

The fourth way is to simply tap the item that you

want selected.

If you see little triangles to the left and right of

the selection rectangle on the Today screen, that

means you can swipe the selection area horizontally

in order to see more options. In the case of

Pictures and Music, this will let you scroll through

items in your library. Also note that when the

primary selection changes, the soft-key menu command

at the bottom right will also change based on what

you have selected.

There are a number of advantages and disadvantages

to the new Today screen. On the plus side, it

looks really nice! The designer themes are

gorgeous, and the large type lists go nicely with

the Windows Media Center and Zune interface designs.

The old default Today screen gives you instant

access to much more pertinent information.

Next is the new Start Menu. When you press the

"Start" button in the upper right, a full-screen

layout of icons appears. Some advantages to this new

Start menu is its finger-friendliness. The

icons for each program are much bigger and the

off-set layout grid allows the active area for each

program icon to be very large and finger-shaped. You

can also see there is more room for the text labels

beneath each icon allowing for a larger, more

readable font. The offset layout also gives

the user a visual indication of a continuing list.

As you can see at the bottom, some icons are cut

off… this indicates that there is more to it and

the user must scroll to see the others. This

was Microsoft's reasoning for not including a

scrollbar in this list, however the other function

that a scrollbar provides is completely missing…

There are no visual cues for indicating the length

of this list. You must simply scroll until it

reaches the end and stops.

It would seem that OEM's are allowed to choose the

size of the icons that should appear in the Start

menu. Here's a screen shot of the HTC Pure

with 4 columns of icons rather than 3. The ability

to scale these icons is good for accomodating

various sized touch screens. Naturally a larger

screen could accomodate smaller icons and maintain

finger-friendliness.

You may remember older versions of Windows Mobile

included both "Recent Programs" and hardware

keyboard navigation capabilities in the Start menu. For example, in Windows Mobile 6.1, I could press

the Start menu hardware key, then press the letter

"P" for programs, then press the letter "G" and it

would quickly select the first icon who's program

name began with the letter G. This was a very

fast and efficient way of finding programs by name.

That functionality has been removed.

Previous versions of Windows Mobile also had very

easy access to "Recent Programs" since their icons

were always at the top of the Start Menu. In 2

taps (or 2 keyboard button presses) you could switch

between recently used programs very very easily.

This was essential for easy and quick multi-tasking.

Unfortunately that capability has been removed from

Windows Mobile 6.5, and switching between active

programs has become much more difficult.

Microsoft's attempt at making up for the loss of a

recent programs listing is a very limited method of

customizing the order of the icons in the Start

Menu. If you tap and hold on an icon in the

list, a command will appear that says "Move to Top."

Activating that will make the selected icon the

first one at the top of the Start menu. This

makes it possible to move your favorite programs to

a more-accessible area of the Start menu, but it is

not remotely user-friendly and certainly can be very

tedious.

Also note that the new Start menu now has an X

associated with it for closing the menu and a "Lock"

command at the bottom for manually locking the

screen. Another usability issue is the fact that the

Start menu button in the upper left corner has no

visual cue that it has been activated.

Previous versions of Windows Mobile always made it

obvious that the Start menu was active.

Furthermore, if you press the Start menu button and

then press it again, normally that's supposed to

close the Start menu. That doesn't happen on

Windows Mobile 6.5. If the Start Menu is open

and you press the Start menu button on the screen

again, nothing happens! This is certain to

cause some confusion with new and existing users.

Annother annoyance with the new Start menu is that

even though it now looks and behaves like an

application window (with an X button in the upper

right even), it does not appear in the application

stack. So if you open the Start menu, navigate

to a program you want to open, open it, then

minimize it, you are not returned to the Start menu.

That means if you want to open another program, you

have to go to the Start menu again, navigate its

long scrolling list or multiple folders again (it

doesn't remember what position you were at before),

then tap the next program icon. It's extremely

tedious.

Oddly, the Settings window, while it looks just like

the Start menu, does actually appear in the program

stacking order. If you navigate to this

screen, open a settings dialog, then close the

dialog, you will actually get back to this Settings

screen. If you close the settings listing

here, one would expect to go back to the Start menu,

but no… you go back to the Today screen.

On the next page we’ll go over the new custom designer themes in Windows Mobile 6.5!

THEMES

Speaking of settings, all of the old settings

dialogs have become more theme-aware and include

newly designed tabs at the bottom. You'll also see a

new "OK" button in the upper right. What you won't

see, but it's still there, are new gestures for

switching between tabs. Swipe your finger

horizontally in these types of settings screens and

you'll switch to the next tab. There isn't an

animated transition, but the swapping of tabs is

very quick and responsive (unless the tab has to

load a lot of data.) This works in 3rd party

settings dialogs too.

Speaking of themes, here's the "Classic Blue" theme

included with Windows Mobile 6.5. The theming engine

has been greatly improved and expanded in this

release. Back in Pocket PC 2002 (released in 2001),

theme support was introduced and that allowed users

to select a theme in order to change the appearance

and colors of their Today screen and all underlying

applications. It was very successful.

Websites dedicated to Pocket PC Themes sprung up all

over the place. A basic theme generator was

available from Microsoft and third party developers

created more advanced versions.

Unfortunately, the theme design craze eventually

died out probably because the theme support became

very fragmented. The Windows Media Player didn't use

the same theme engine, nor did the Phone dialer.

That meant if you wanted your whole Windows Mobile

device experience to look consistent and cohesive

you had to either change all these other skins

(which was very difficult) or stick with the

default. While this release still does not

make the phone dialer or media player skin part of

the theme engine, it does add support for

transparent PNG images and color customizations in

the menus and tabs. See below for a few other

themes included in Windows Mobile 6.5.

Microsoft has also mentioned that they intend to

release an updated Theme Generator to the public so

that you'll be able to create your own themes once

again.

Diane Von Furstenberg's Green Theme

Isaac Mizrahi Purple

Rock and Republic Black

Ron Arad Orange

Vera Wang Red

All menu designs are now theme controlled as well.

The included themes offer very large finger-friendly

menus. As you can see in the above menu, not all

options can appear on the screen at once. It

turns out, these menus are very easily panned by

dragging your finger up or down just like any other

list in Windows Mobile 6.5. If you load an

older theme onto Windows Mobile 6.5, you'll actually

get the old style menus.

INTERNET

Another thing that has seen some huge changes in

this release is Internet Explorer. The first thing

you'll notice is the completely foreign and

unrecognizable interface. Remember how Internet Explorer used to look? When I first saw this I

thought maybe Opera had designed it because there's

nothing about this that says Windows Mobile or

Internet Explorer. There are five icons at the

bottom. None of them have tool-tips or text labels

identifying their functions. This means new users

will have trouble understanding them, however after

some experimentation you'll be able to figure them

out. The three lines button on the bottom right is

the menu button. The Magnifying glass brings

up a zoom slider. The 4 rows of dotted lines

brings up the software keyboard and makes all other

user interface elements disappear. The star

goes to your favorites, and the left arrow goes back

a page.

The new interface is practically impossible to use

without touching the screen. If you're used to the

efficiency and usability of hardware buttons, you'll

miss that here. The tab key still toggles

focus between links, arrow keys will pan the view,

and the backspace key will go back a page, but

there's no way to quickly change the focus to the

Address/Search bar. Luckily, keyboard

mnemonics are still available in the menus if your

device has a hardware keyboard. If your device still

has hardware buttons for the softkeys, pressing

those will show the interface and pressing the right

softkey again will show the menu. There is no way to

zoom or access the favorites using keyboard shortcut

combinations; you have to take one hand off of the

keyboard and touch the screen. Yes, that's really

bad for one-handed usability.

The address bar now includes auto-completion of URLs

as well as search integration. Notice how when the

SIP keyboard is enabled all other functions of the

browser are inaccessible. If you changed your

mind at this point and wanted to select a favorite

from the list, you would have no way of accessing

the favorites list. Fortunately, the Favorites are

also searchable from the address bar! You'll

have to use your finger to get to the address/search

bar though because no part of the interface is

navigable with a hardware keyboard.

Rendering of websites is fairly solid and desktop

like. About 5 seconds after the page loads, the

browser automatically switches to full-screen mode

with only a strange round button in the bottom

right. I don't know what the 4 balls on a line

represents, but pressing that will bring back the

top and bottom user interface elements. There is no

way to shut off the automatic full screen mode and

this can be very annoying.

If you tap and drag on the screen with your finger,

the web page pans around and a mini-map

represenation of your view of the site appears in

the bottom right. This replaces the button

that let's you get out of full screen mode.

Internet Explorer supports embedded Flash just as it

has since last March. If you tap and hold on an

embedded Flash animation or movie, a menu will

appear that lets you play the animation full screen.

This is great for watching Flash movies without

having to adjust your zoom and pan levels in order

to see it on your screen.

The Favorites listing is finger scrollable and also

has a five icon interface at the bottom. The functions

of the icons are again, not instantly understandable

and certainly not intuitive.

You're no longer able to make straight text

selections in Internet Explorer. You have to enter a

selection mode first. This should be possible from

the menu above, but for some reason it is grayed

out.

Another nice new feature in Windows Mobile 6.5 is

support for "Widgets." Widgets are very basic

HTML/CSS/Javascript based programs that appear in

the programs listing in the Start menu. Essentially,

they're just loading within a chrome-less version of

Internet Explorer. Developers have a number of

special API's that they can access within the Widget

framework which includes support for creating custom

menu items and caching data. This is very similar to

the way Web OS and iPhone Web Apps are created.

On the new page, we’ll cover the new app store for Windows Mobile!

MARKETPLACE APP STORE

Next we have the new Windows Mobile Marketplace.

A link to this application will be included on all new Windows

Mobile 6.5 devices and it will be downloadable for

existing Windows Mobile 6.x devices in November.

The Marketplace is a centralized on-device location

designed to make finding and purchasing applications

much easier. Unfortunately as you can see, many

of the UI element fonts are too large and cannot be

read; "My Applicati.." "Facebo.."

Notice the status bar at the bottom indicating that

I am installing MySpace for Windows.

Microsoft's MyPhone service is now included on every

Windows Mobile 6.5 device. The software on the phone

allows you to sync and backup all sorts of content

to the MyPhone service website using your Windows

Live ID. For those without Windows Mobile 6.5, this

is a free download as well. The new version

available October 6th offers a newer user interface

design on the phone side, as well as some new

features on the website side. MyPhone will not sync

your Contacts, Calendar, and Tasks if you are

already syncing those with an Exchange Server. This

is obviously due to security reasons, but if you are

only syncing certain items (like email) with

Exchange, then you are allowed to sync the other

items with MyPhone.

On the desktop/website side, MyPhone now allows you

to locate your phone if lost.

Windows Live Messenger does NOT support multiple

sign-in as does the newest desktop versions. This is

very dissappointing. However, there are some slight

finger-friendly enhancements as seen by larger

spaces between the usernames in the listing.

There's also a new panel for Windows Live on the

Today screen if you enable it in the Windows Live

Options. Still no Windows Live Calendar syncing, but

you still get push email and contacts.

The Contacts has a nice addition of contact photos

in the listing.

The text messaging list has been enlarged. Now the

from line is practically unreadable with only about

4-6 characters showing. Also, the "Delete" button in

the lower left has been changed to "Reply" which

makes more sense.

There's now a "Select Messages" menu command in the

Messaging application. This allows you to

select more than one email at a time for deletion or

moving. This had always been possible on

Windows Mobile if you use the Shift or Ctrl keys on

a software or hardware keyboard (just like on

Windows.)

Another extremely welcome addition to the messaging

application is support for Reply/Forward status

icons. It's a little thing, but has oddly been

missing from Windows Mobile for all this time. Now

you can finally tell which messages you replied to.

Unfortunately, the Reply status is not synced with

IMAP servers. The status is only synced on

Exchange 2007 and higher.

While keyboard shortcuts and accessibility have been

removed from Internet Explorer and the Start menu, a

few have been added to the Calendar. As you can see

above, holding down the corresponding letter on the

keyboard will activate the associated command. These

are very similar to the keyboard shortcuts in the

messaging application. Holding down the letter H on

your keyboard will show this list of shortcuts.

If you set up ActiveSync in Windows Mobile 6.5 to

sync with an Exchange 2010 Server, you're now able

to sync the Text Messages as well as Contacts,

Calendar, Email, and Tasks. Since Exchange 2010 has

not been released yet, we have not been able to test

this or see what happens to the text messages in

Outlook, but the feature is intriguing.

A "Getting Started" program gives you some good

tutorials if you're a beginner.

Windows Media Player hasn't been updated at all. No

finger-friendly Library interface… not even a new

skin design!

The Phone Dialer seems to be the responsibility of

the manufacturer now. Here we see HTC's incoming

call screen on the HTC Diamond 2.

WINDOWS

MOBILE STANDARD



While we weren't able to

get access to an official release version of the

Standard non-touchscreen edition of Windows Mobile

6.5, that version has seen only a few minor updates.

For example, Widgets are now supported, as well as

the new Marketplace, Internet Explorer, and MyPhone

services.

PROS



New lock

screen provides very useful access to notifications



"Windows Default"

Zune-like home screen looks really good



Designer

themes included



HTML based Widget programs

supported



Finger

friendly Start menu



New

version of Internet Explorer supports more browser

technologies including Flash



New theme

support for greater personalization



Windows

Marketplace available on all devices



MyPhone

Service included for syncing/backup and lost phone

retrieval



Exchange

2010 support

CONS



New Start menu reduces keyboard accessibility to

programs (no more shortcuts)



New Start menu removes

access to recently used applications (reduces multi-tasking

usability)



Internet Explorer UI is ugly

and unintuitive; does not conform to user-selected themes



Internet

Explorer is no longer keyboard accessible (requires

touch screen for important functions)



Reply

icons in Messaging are not synced with IMAP or

Exchange 2003 servers (only Exchange 2007+)



Zune-like

home screen has too many similar interaction

methods; potentially confusing to new users



No change

to Windows Media Player. Not even a new skin



Internet

Explorer can still only open one URL at a time

Value Ease

of Use Features Overall

OVERALL IMPRESSION



As it turned out, Windows Mobile 6.1

didn't give us enough of an upgrade before getting

to the completely overhauled

Windows Mobile 7. That's one reason we need

Windows Mobile 6.5 right now, in addition to the

Windows Mobile 6.5.x builds coming down the line.

This iteration has some very significant changes

meant to satisfy all the fans screaming about the

finger-friendliness fad. Apparently some one decided

it was good to use a finger on a touch screen which

also requires full attention from your eyes even if

your eyes may be busing doing something else like

driving a car.



Regardless, the new lock screen is extremely useful,

as is the Windows Marketplace program and MyPhone

backup service. The new Internet Explorer and

Start menu are less useful as they tend to

significantly impair productivity and usability on

devices with hardware keyboards. The usability speed

loss will not be as apparent on devices that only

include a touch screen though.

I love the new theme

designs and expanded support of theme-able user

interface elements. Hopefully Microsoft will release

a new Theme Designer program that will let us create

our own designs soon.