GSM/HSPA Windows Mobile Samsung Omnia II Also AT&T-Bound

The Samsung Omnia II is headed for AT&T it seems, as a reader on a tech blog has found a huge poster of what looks to be the device in an AT&T store. The device was thought to be coming exclusively to Verizon Wireless in CDMA flavor to replace the nation’s largest carrier’s aging Omnia, but it looks like number 2 AT&T is ready to swoop in and offer a bit of friendly competition.

The AT&T poster does not confirm that the device is headed to the carrier as plans do sometimes get scrapped when devices go through the approval process. However, for those interested in the Omnia II for US GSM networks, this does give a glimpse of hope.

The Omnia II is a competitor to the HTC Diamond2 in the slate tablet form factor, and thus will compete in the same market as the HTC Pure when it hits AT&T and the Imagio when it lands on Verizon. The device also has an AMOLED display that the HTC competitors do not possess.

(via: WMPowerUser)