XPERIA X1 Getting Official Windows Mobile 6.5 Update?

We pretty much know by now which devices will get a free and official Windows Mobile 6.5 update. To name a few, we have the HTC Touch Diamond2, Touch Pro2, and Snap, plus the Samsung Omnia II and Omnia II Pro B7610.

Not on the list, at least until now, was the Sony Ericsson XPERIA X1.

It turns out that seasoned ROM cooker itje from XDA has gotten his hands on an official Windows Mobile 6.5 ROM for the XPERIA X1:

Nice little treat for you guys.

I GOT A REAL OFFICIAL 6.5 XPERIA ROM, YES, YOU READ CORRECT…OFFICIAL

The Build in the rom is a older 6.5..but what is important is:



-New XIP (real x1 nk)



-New OEM DRIVERS etc



-Some drivers from x2



-New netcf 3.7 (final)

Dont expect new x1 stuff in the rom..there is none..what is important is that its now a official 6.5 base…



second..this means that they are gonna release a 6.5 update for x1 sometime in the future

With the XPERIA X2 coming to store shelves soon, we question the feasibility of this rumor, since Sony Ericsson would want to give X1 users a reason to upgrade to the X2 (which will launch with 6.5). That said, we’ll keep an eye on this and cross our fingers for those of you that have the X1.

