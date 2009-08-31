Sony Ericsson 12-Megapixel Satio Idou Knockoff Runs Windows Mobile and Android

If you’re lusting after the sleek Symbian S60 powered Sony Ericsson Satio, based on the Idou platform and also known as the Kokura for CDMA version, then you’d be happy to know that there is a Sunno knockoff called the S880. The hardware on the Sunno S880 looks a lot like the Sony Ericsson Satio, except the S880 will dual-boot either Windows Mobile or Google Android rather than the Symbian Foundation S60 OS.

The handset will sport a 3.6-inch WVGA display and will feature an 8-megapixel camera instead of the 12 megapixels on the Satio, though there’s no indication what the picture quality will be like as Sony Ericsson models have some of the better cameras on the market for smartphones (the Sony Ericsson c905 on AT&T dumbphone has a really good camera for a phone). The device should also include WiFi, GPS, and have a zippy 806 MHz processor like the Samsung Omnia II.

The phone may be an Asian-only model, though that may change. There’s no information on cellular connectivity and what bandwidths the S880 will support at this time. Also, pricing information hasn’t been released, but it is expected around mid-October in China.

(via: WMPowerUser)