Sony Ericsson 12-Megapixel Satio Idou Knockoff Runs Windows Mobile and Android
If you’re lusting after the sleek Symbian S60 powered Sony Ericsson Satio, based on the Idou platform and also known as the
The handset will sport a 3.6-inch WVGA display and will feature an 8-megapixel camera instead of the 12 megapixels on the Satio, though there’s no indication what the picture quality will be like as Sony Ericsson models have some of the better cameras on the market for smartphones (the Sony Ericsson c905 on AT&T dumbphone has a really good camera for a phone). The device should also include WiFi, GPS, and have a zippy 806 MHz processor like the Samsung Omnia II.
The phone may be an Asian-only model, though that may change. There’s no information on cellular connectivity and what bandwidths the S880 will support at this time. Also, pricing information hasn’t been released, but it is expected around mid-October in China.
