Samsung Omnia II i8000 Widget Tour

In this video, we show you the updated widget interface of the Samsung Omnia II. The last-generation Omnia was quite limited in the amount of widgets that you could choose. This is not the case with the Omnia II, as Samsung has opened up development of its TouchWiz interface to developers. The widgets you see on the Omnia II are shared with other non-smartphone Samsung devices like the Omnia HD.

Out of the box, there are a lot of new useful widgets such as stocks, weather, and a program launcher. You can use the “more widgets” widget to access a bunch of third party widgets, but they’re mostly limited to tip calculators and other uninteresting utilities.

Also new to the Omnia II is the ability to have three screens full of widgets, not just one, just like the HTC G1 Android phone. This allows you to have one screen for work, one for play, and one for other things. Still missing is the next appointment widget.

The widget interface uses a lot of RAM to function–about 20MB, so some may want to revert back to the default Windows Mobile Today screen to save in the memory department.

In case you missed it, check out the unboxing and hardware tour of the Omnia II. We’ll be back soon with the second software tour video!