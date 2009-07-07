INTRODUCTION



The Palm Pre is Palm’s first device

to run WebOS, where most of their latest

devices were running Windows Mobile 6.x or the

extremely old Palm Garnet OS . The WebOS

is based on Linux and includes a very iPhone-like,

elegant, attractive and animated user interface. We’ll go through the Palm Pre in detail from the perspective of a Windows Mobile user. Read on for more!





WHAT’S HOT



Ten years ago, Palm was the leader in

personal digital assistants with their simple

single-task-oriented Palm operating system. Today, they’ve

got a new operating system for their devices and

it’s aimed mainly towards the iPhone crowd.

While Windows Mobile has been

around for a decade or so, the Palm WebOS is the

third completely new smartphone operating system to

be released in the past 3 years. It’s very

comparable to the iPhone and Google Android

operating systems, and just as young. However, it’s

definitely got some distinct advantages.







The task management is one of the best features in

the Palm WebOS

WHAT’S IN

THE BOX



The Palm Pre comes with; a Mini-USB sync cable, USB AC adapter, stereo

headphones, leather pouch case, and manuals. There is no software

CD for your desktop computer, however the Pre will

sync music and videos with iTunes if you have that

installed. Palm also

sent us the Touchstone charger, which includes a

special battery cover, USB charger, and the

touchstone magnetic charging stand. There’s

also a nice car charger that you can get.







Check out our unboxing video.

THE DEVICE



Let’s go through specs. The Pre is running with a TI OMAP 3430 clocking at 600MHz. It has 256MB RAM and 8GB of storage ROM. The screen is 3.1" and is 320×480, making for a pixel density of 186PPI (the iPhone’s display is 165PPI, while the Touch Diamond2’s display is 292PPI). In terms of wireless radios, it has Bluetooth 2.1 +EDR, WiFi (b & g), and EVDO Rev A running on CDMA. The rear camera is 3.2MP and has a flash. Powering everything is a 1150mAh battery. For even more specs, check out PDAdb.net.







Here’s our hardware tour video.

The screen is very glossy and

shiny when it’s clean.

Fingerprints are no stranger to

the Palm Pre’s screen. You’ll be lucky if you can

keep it clean for 20 minutes.

With full brightness on, the

screen is still fairly usable outdoors during the

day. There is no automatic brightness control.

The screen slides up in a slightly

curved motion similar to the Sony XPERIA X1. This

is the only way you can enter text on the device; there is no on screen keyboard.

The keyboard is Treo-small, but

the buttons are flatter and a bit more difficult to

feel. You’ll definitely have to use finger nails to

press them unless you have small fingers.

On the left side, there are volume

up/down buttons

At the bottom, you'll see a

small latch for removing the battery cover.

The right side has a plastic flap

that covers the USB port.

Here’s a close up of the USB port.

It uses the same connector as the Treo Pro.

The top end has the 3.5mm headset

jack, a vibrate/audio switch, and a power button.

The Touchstone magnetic charging

dock is one of the most innovative parts of the Palm

Pre’s hardware. All mobile phones should implement

this technology!

On the back is the 3.2MP

camera, LED flash, speaker grill and Palm logo.

This is the Touchstone compatible battery cover,

which has a more soft-touch finish than the default.

The default battery cover is very glossy like the

screen.

Behind the battery cover is the

1150mAh battery. You can also see the connections

for the magnetic battery charger.

Here you'll see from left to

right, the T-Mobile G1, HTC Touch HD,

Palm Pre, Palm Treo Pro, and Touch Diamond.

Here you can see a comparison of

the thickness. From top to bottom you see the

Palm Pre, HTC Touch Diamond, Palm Treo Pro, HTC

Touch HD, and T-Mobile G1.

Click onto the next page as we cover the software of the Palm Pre.

INTEGRATED SOFTWARE

Now lets take a look at some

of the software applications that are included on

the Palm Pre.

The Home screen is very plain, but attractive. There

are five icons at the bottom, and a background

wallpaper image that you can change from the Photos

application. The rounded corners go along with

Palm's "card" metaphor.

The gray arrow button on the left opens the program

launcher. It overlays your background application or

graphics with a transparent gray shade, along with

more icons representing applications. The subtle

arrow at the bottom means it is horizontally

scrollable, and the two vertical lines in the lower

right mean that there are two pages to the right.

Those can be accessed with a horizontal swipe of the

finger. You can't sort the icons into labeled

folders like you can on Windows Mobile and the

vertical scrolling combined with horizontal page

scrolling can be confusing.







Here is the Palm Pre Software Tour Video. Also note the method

for Copy/Pasting.

Swiping up from the gesture area while holding your

finger down on the screen reveals the 5-icon

quick-launch bar in a wavy animated selection

manner. Releasing your finger over the selected icon

will launch that program.

The phone dialer only dials numbers. No

auto-searching contacts from here with the number

pad, however you can type names with the keyboard

and it will start searching.

If you go to the contacts area of the phone dialer,

then you can search for contacts by typing their

names.

Of course there's a call log. It nicely shows

contact photos, and if there's a number that is not

in your contacts list, there's a button next to that

number that lets you add it and create a new

contact.

Outgoing calls show a nice large photo of the person

you're calling.

Incoming calls do not take up the entire screen.

It only shows the incoming call info on the bottom

half, leaving the top half to the application you're

currently using. Very nice feature!

The "Universal Search" is a lot like the Windows

Vista/Seven Start Menu. When typing terms,

first it searches applications and settings, then

contacts (if you're typing a name). If it

can't find any matches in any of those areas, it

gives you buttons for searching Google online,

Google Maps, Wikipedia, and Twitter. It does

not search emails, calendar appointment, tasks, or

document contents like Windows Mobile's search can

do.

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANGEMENT

Unlike some other "smartphones", the Palm Pre does

support tasks, but they're a bit limited. There is

no support for setting the status, occurrence

pattern, reminders, categories, or sorting tasks (I

think they're by creation date). There's also no way

to assign tasks, but no mobile platform has that

feature anyway.

And the tasks do sync with Exchange thankfully just

like Windows Mobile.

The Memo's application has a cool corkboard design.

It does not sync with Outlook though.

The

Calendar nicely supports multiple calendars from

Google, Exchange, and Facebook. It also

collapses free time in the day view so that you have

more of an Agenda-like view where you can see more

of the appointments in one screen. It does not

support a normal Agenda view nor Year views.

Contacts are searchable with the keyboard and also

feature a flick-scrolling list. There's no way to

quickly jump to a specific letter in the alphabet

without using the keyboard, and there are no

list-length scrolling indicators that would let you

know how long the list is.

The contacts also has a great linking feature. Since

you can sync with multiple sources from Exchange,

Google, Facebook, and AIM, when you have usernames

for the same person from all of those sources you

can link them and merge their info into one place.

The data does not actually get merged to each

account, but it does appear in one place. If

your Gmail account, Exchange account, and Facebook

account all have different contact photos for a

specific person, you can also choose which one to

show by default.

The email program is quite feature-rich. It shows

contact photos in messages from them. It supports

Gmail, multiple Exchange accounts, POP3, and IMAP

push. Unfortunately, deleting emails is very

unintuitive, there's no confirmation, there's no

undo, and deleted emails do not go into a Deleted

items folder. So it's very easy to delete

messages accidentally and have no way of getting

them back.

New incoming email messages shrink the main

application area from the bottom. You can tap the

icon on the left to go to that email listing, or the

text on the right to open that specific message.

NAVIGATION

Sprint Navigation is included on the device. This is great for voice-guided navigation, except it requires an internet connection for downloading maps. The

software integrates nicely with the Contacts app and

allows you to bring up contact addresses as

destinations. That's about the extent of its

integration though. You can't invoke the

navigation program from the Contacts program or

Calendar location fields.

I love how the notifications appear at the bottom

while using the GPS Navigation program. You can even

access your music player at the same time as the

Navigation map! This is an excellent feature

and very important while driving.

Also, Google Maps is included.

On the next page we’ll cover how multimedia works on the Palm Pre!

MULTIMEDIA & CAMERA

In Media Sync or Mass Storage USB modes, the Palm

Pre is completely unusable.

At least it will warn you!

The Pre syncs just fine with iTunes, but for how

long will Apple allow this? Of course only

non-DRM content will sync, and forget about Contact,

Calendar syncing.

The music application has a nice interface for

changing songs. All you do is flick to the left or

right in the now-playing screen. The library views

are also searchable with the keyboard, just like

Windows Media Player on Windows Mobile.

The Palm Pre also has the Amazon Music store where

you can purchase and download MP3s.

The YouTube application is pretty good. You can

watch videos and send them to your friends as links

via email.

However, it does not support Street View or

Latitude.

The camera application is

extremely

basic and completely void of settings or features.

You can't change the resolution, switch to video

record mode, adjust colors, etc. None of that. The

only setting you can change is whether the flash is

on or off.

The photo quality is just as bad

as most of the camera phones out there. Click the image above to see a full

resolution sample. However, the camera's

response time is extremely fast! You can press the

shutter button very quickly and repeatedly to take

multiple photos and there is very very little lag. I

am very impressed with the speed of this camera

application.

The "Sprint" icon brings you to this screen, which

is basically a web page with links to frequently

asked questions and some video tutorials.

Of course there's a calculator.

SETTINGS

The Palm Pre includes an automatic backup

application similar to Microsoft's MyPhone beta

except that it's preinstalled and more

well-integrated. It's unclear exactly what is backed

up here, but it's stored in your Palm Profile.

The Bluetooth Control panel doesn't have many

options. It does support stereo A2DP, AVRCP, PAN,

HFP/HSP, and PBAP bluetooth profiles. Not nearly as

many as most Windows Mobile devices, and the lack of

file transfer or PIM object transfer profiles is a

disappointment.

You can change the language to spanish without

installing a different ROM like you do on Windows

Mobile.

The "Updates" control panel is a central application

manager. You can see if any of your downloaded

programs have new versions available here. The

"Install Free" button will install all of the free

updates listed.

The Date & Time settings are pretty simple. Shutting

off the network time or network time zone options

will allow you to manually enter that information.

In the Device Information control panel, you can see

some of the details about your device's battery

level, memory available, Palm webOS version, serial

number, etc.

In the location services control panel, you can

toggle some of the GPS related options.

The WiFi control panel lets you select which

available WiFi network you want to connect to as

well as toggle the WiFi power on/off.

You can also enter custom IP address and connection

settings if you want. There are no options for

power/performance tweaking, security settings, or

other connection details that you can get on Windows

Mobile.

There's no automatic screen brightness sensor, but

you can change those settings here in the "Screen

and Lock" control panel. You can also turn on

Advanced gestures for the gesture panel as well as

change the wallpaper. There are secure unlock

options here as well as the option to show or hide

notifications while locked.

The Sounds and Ringtones control panel gives you a

few options. This is not nearly as comprehensive as

what you can do with Windows Mobile. You can change

the ringtone and that's about it. You can't change

the sounds for any of the system sounds, incoming

text messages, none of that. However, in the

contacts program, you can choose different ringtones

based on who's calling.

OTHER APPLICATIONS

A PDF viewer is included. You can view and

search through the text of PDFs, but that's about

it. You can't sign, annotate or modify them.

You can save your PDF however, or send it to some

one via email using the "Share" command.

There's a document viewer for viewing Office files,

but you can't edit them.

The Sprint TV application gives you access to all of

Sprint's streaming video and radio content.

The NASCAR application gives you lots of information

on NASCAR events and driver stats.

The App Catalog lets you browse through programs

that are available for download on the Palm Pre. Right now the selection is limited.

If you have too many programs open, you get an error

that suggests you close some programs. This is a

huge departure from the old Palm OS and iPhone OS

which only allow one program open at a time, and the

Windows Mobile, Blackberry, and Symbian operating

systems which will slow down, close some programs by

itself, or become unstable when you have too many

programs open.

Click on to the next page, where we’ll offer a final recommendation on the Palm Pre!

BATTERY

The 1150mAh battery life is

about the same as the T-Mobile G1 running Google

Android.

Depending on how much you use the the Palm Pre, you can expect

to recharge the device at least once a day. You'll

definitely want to get the Touchstone magnetic

charger and leave it docked there for a significant

portion of the day.

BUGS AND WISHES





The Palm Pre's webOS is yet another newborn

operating system for smartphones. With that, it's

bound to have some limitations and problems that the

older OSes have worked out. Many of the webOS

problems are similar to Google's Android and the

iPhone OS. Here is a list of deficiencies:

No on-screen keyboard, handwriting/character

recognition, or any kind of input option other

than the hardware keyboard

No voice dialing or voice recognition

Bluetooth stack doesn't support file transfer

No video recording capability. No video

emails or video MMS messaging

No predictive word/phrase completion

Back gesture sometimes doesn't register

No voice recording capability

Can't open or save PDF, Word, Excel, PowerPoint

files from the Browser

Can't select multiple email/SMS messages for

deletion

No confirmation for deleting emails

No categories in Exchange

SSL with a custom Exchange server

certificate didn't work for me

Can't send or receive Exchange meeting

requests

No file manager included

Can't use stylus for more accurate screen

interaction

Can't search calendar, tasks, or documents

Replying to IMAP account emails puts the

Reply tag on the sent message, not the message

you replied to

Cut/Copy/Paste only available in text fields.

You cannot copy content from other places like

web pages

Occasionally shuts off at random times

Keyboard cannot be used to navigate the

device. You have to take your finger away from

the keyboard and touch the screen

In terms of hardware design, some of

the problems are:

Sharp edges on the sides of the keyboard

Impossible to keep the screen clean

Charging the device on the Touchstone can make

it very hot

Screen is prone to scratches

PURCHASING



The Palm Pre costs $199 with a two-year service contract

on Sprint. It's $549 without a contract, and is

currently only available from Sprint retailers or Sprint online.

PROS



Small, comfortable form factor with slide-out keyboard



Excellent task manager interface



Synergy keeps multiple accounts manageable



Syncs with multiple Exchange accounts,

Google sync, and Facebook



Over the air system updates



Over the air backups



Touchstone wireless battery charger works great



Capacitive screen is very sensitive and uses multitouch



Attractive interface



Very fast working camera



Better than Google's Android



A few nice functional advantages over

Windows Mobile (some of which Windows Mobile

used to have in older versions)



Accelerometer for rotating screen in the web

browser and photos apps works well

CONS



A number of

functional limitations compared to Windows Mobile

and Symbian S60



Doesn't

work with managed Exchange accounts



Tiny

keyboard buttons are difficult to use



Exchange

syncing has many limitations compared to Windows

Mobile



Can't open

WAV voicemails or video emails



Can't sync

with Desktop Outlook



No video

recording



No

voice recording, voice recognition, or voice dialing



No Flash

support in the browser



Multitouch

screen is impossible to use with one hand



Can only

use large inaccurate fingers on the touch screen

OVERALL IMPRESSION



The Palm Pre seems to be squarely aimed at

potential iPhone users who would rather use Sprint.

The animated rounded-corners interface and

hacked-together iTunes support make that pretty

obvious. Palm even added a number of things

that Apple has long been horrible at, including

stereo bluetooth, a hardware keyboard, copy/paste,

and multi-tasking.

Of

course, to a Windows Mobile user, all of that stuff

is child's play since we've had those capabilities

since the turn of the century. Yet, there are still

a few really nice features in the Palm Pre that I

wish were in Windows Mobile (or would come back to

Windows Mobile.) IMAP Push, reply status

syncing, multiple calendars, multiple Exchange

accounts, and better Facebook integration would all

be nice to have, but the biggest thing that I like

about the Palm Pre is its task management interface.