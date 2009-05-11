How to Edit Your Registry in Windows Mobile

First things first: What’s a “Registry”?

Regardless if you’re

talking about Desktop, Notebook or Pocket PCs running a certain version of

Microsoft Windows Operating System, they all have a registry, which basically

is a database of settings and options. According to Wikipedia, “It contains information and settings for

hardware, operating system software, most non-operating system software, and

per-user settings. The registry also provides a window into the operation of

the kernel, exposing runtime information such as performance counters and

currently active hardware.”

A deeper look: What’s a “Registry” made of?

Registries are made of two

components: keys and values and are structured in logical

components called hives. Look at

registry keys like they were folders,

each key having the ability of containing one or several other

“subkeys” and so on. Values on

the other hand are name/data pairs which are stored inside keys.

List

of WM Registry Value Types REG_NONE No type REG_SZ A string

value REG_BINARY Binary data

(any arbitrary data) REG_DWORD A DWORD

value, a 32-bit unsigned integer (numbers between 0 and 4,294,967,295 [232 – 1]) (little-endian) REG_MULTI_SZ A

multi-string value, which is an array of unique strings

Short examples might be consisting of the following:

String values usually are paths to applications or

executables. A String value example might be:

“mp3dec.dll”=”Windowsmp3dec.dll”

or

DWord values usually define the enabled/disabled,

existing/inexistent, etc. state of the value. A DWord example could be: "Enabled"=dword:00000001

Hives are

structures of a Registry and, in a typical Windows Mobile environment; you will

have the following hives:

List

of WM Registry Hives



HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT stores information about registered

applications, such as file associations and OLE Object Class IDs, tying them

to the applications used to handle these items HKEY_CURRENT_USER stores settings that are specific to the

currently logged-in user HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE stores settings that are specific to the

local computer/device HKEY_USERS contains subkeys corresponding to the

HKEY_CURRENT_USER keys for each user profile actively loaded on the machine,

though user hives are usually only loaded for currently logged-in users. This

also contains valuable keys related information about different users

Registry editing:

principles





Editing your registry basically comes down to a few

operations you need to understand: adding, deleting and modifying plus registry

import and export.

Most of the times, all editing is done on the values, as

they are the ones that have a finality but there are times though when you need

to create keys















Adding to the registry is done by creating either one or

more values and/or one or more keys. You need to create a value or a key when

the specific value or key is not in your device’s registry. You create

values and keys using the same method: tap and hold on an empty space, tap on

“New” and select “Key” if you want to create a new Key

or select one of the “DWord”, “String”, “Multi

string” or “Binary” in case you want to create a value,

depending on the type of your value to be created. Example!













Deleting from the registry means that you will physically

remove something from the registry, so that the reference is no longer to be

found. You might be required to do so in cases you want to revert to defaults

or undo changes made.













You modify the values of a Registry when you want to

alter behavior related to that exact value. Typical scenarios are:

enable/disable, path settings, and value settings. Example!

Import and Export functionality is important in a

Registry Editor application as it allows you to import a registry patch (which

consists of several registry keys and values) rather than doing some huge edits

yourself, or to Export existing Registry keys and values for several reasons:

backing up, moving to other device, etc.

Registry editing:

direct on-device registry editing





The easiest way to edit your registry is to do it

directly, on your device. The advantages are that you can do this any time, any

place without the need of wires, connections or a PC. The applications used to

edit the Registry this way access the Registry on the device directly and so

they save the changes too. These applications are Device applications which

install and run on your Device.

Registry editing:

remote registry editing





Heavy Registry editing, in cases you need to undertake

several changes in the Registry, might require you to use, for ease of work

reasons, applications that edit your registry remotely. What does this mean? It

means that you will have your device connected via a wire/Bluetooth to a PC

through ActiveSync or Windows Mobile Device Center, and the application used to

edit the registry will access the Registry from your PC on your device through

the connection. These applications usually are PC applications which install

and run on your PC.

Ok – I understand – how can I find registry edits?

We have a whole section in our wiki devoted to Registry Edits. Check it out!

Registry editing

applications (just some of them, really)





Free:





PHM

Registry Editor – Popular Stand-alone Windows Mobile Registry Editor

for Windows Mobile

CeRegEditor / CeRegEditor – Popular Remote Windows Mobile Registry Editor for Desktop

Dotfred’s

TaskManager – A Free Task Manager Containing a Registry Editor

Total

Commander – The Popular File Explorer Alternative With a Registry

Editor Inside

Commercial:





SKTools (pocketnow.com

review)

MemMaid (pocketnow.com

review)

Resco

Explorer (pocketnow.com

review)

Word of Warning!



