Tutorial: Setting up Remote Desktop in Windows Mobile

Most Windows Mobile devices come with Remote Desktop (it’s often buried within the Programs menu). If you don’t have it, you can grab a copy from XDA.

As shown in this video, Remote Desktop on your phone can be a great tool, but requires a bit of configuration if you’re trying to access a computer that is connected to a router. In fact, it is somewhat challenging if you are not computer savvy. You will need to enable Port Forwarding, and there are several ways to do this. As a recap of the method shown in the video, here is what to do:

1. Find your host computer’s local IP address. Find this out by going Start>Run>CMD. Then type “ipconfig”. The IP4 address is what you’re looking for.

2. Open a web browser, and type 192.168.1.1 to access your router. If you don’t know the default username and password (usually admin/password), Google for it.

3. Enter port forwarding. Add a new entry using your local IP address, and the start/end port of 3389.

4. You’re all set! Run the Remote Desktop app on your phone, being sure to use the non-local IP address as the computer name. If you don’t know your non-local IP, use this site. Then, enter your computer’s username and password.

Note: you must have Remote Desktop enabled on your machine for this to work. To do so, go to Start>Control Panel>System>Remote. Enable “Allow connections.”

Note 2: If you’re trying to remote desktop into a machine that is on the same network that your phone is connected to, you must use the local IP address. Once you are out and about using cellular data of other WiFi hotspot, you should use the non-local IP address.