Skin Your Windows Mobile 6.1 to Look Like Windows Mobile 6.5

Seems the new Windows Mobile 6.5 interface is starting to get more and more popular with even XDA Developers‘ now releasing a complete device-wide skin that will make any Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional in QVGA look like the upcoming Microsoft Operating System.

This is an Spb Mobile Shell skin that immitates the overall look of Windows Mobile 6.5, starting from the taskbar (with its white Start Menu Icon), the panelled interface on the Today Screen to the honeycomb design on the Programs and Settings.

For installation, download the zip file and extract its contents to Program FilesSpb Mobile Shell on your device. You need to have Spb Mobile Shell installed in order for this to work.