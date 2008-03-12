How to Send a Text (SMS) Message Without a Text Plan

Treonauts answered a user’s question regarding how to send a text message (SMS) without a text plan enabled. Essentially, if you have a data plan for internet and email and don’t want to spend extra money on purchasing a text messaging bundle or pay for per message use of text, there are two options:

The first is to send an email to your recipient(s) using the following format as suggested by Treonauts:

AT&T: phonenumber @txt.att.net



Sprint: phonenumber @messaging.sprintpcs.com



T-Mobile: phonenumber @tmomail.net



Verizon: phonenumber @vtext.com



Virgin Mobile: phonenumber @vmobl.com

phonenumber = the 10 digit phone number you want to message

(For example 3105552244 @vtext.com if you’re contacting someone on Verizon Wireless)

Similar rules for phonenumber @carrier.xyz may apply to non-US-based carriers as well and you may check with the network or do a search for what the address is to send.

The second option applies when you don’t know the recipient’s carrier. For instance you aren’t sure if the receiver of the message is on AT&T or Verizon Wireless. In this case, you can go to a site called FlipOut and sign up for their free service. After you sign up, according to Treonauts, you can send your texts out in the following manner:

All Mobile Phones: phonenumber @teleflip.com

(For example: 3105552244 @teleflip.com)

This method works only in the United States at this time.

When using email to send text messages, you should be mindful of the 120-character per message limit. That means that if you have 125 characters, that’s two texts that will be received by your recipient.

Also, FlipOut adds a mandatory 40-character signature at the end of every texts that you should account for as part of the 120-character limit.

