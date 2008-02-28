Pocket Controller Pro v6.01

INTRODUCTION



I’m a long-time user of desktop

software, such as VNC or Remote Desktop, for remotely

controlling another PC. When I first learned of SOTI’s

Pocket Controller Pro software, I wondered why I might want to

control my Windows Mobile phone from my desktop computer.

It’s either connected by a USB cable or a Bluetooth connection,

so the phone isn’t exactly “remote”. As it turns out, the

ability to remotely view and control your Windows Mobile device

can be very useful, but there’s also more to Pocket Controller Pro

than its name may imply. Read on to see what I mean!





WHAT’S HOT

Pocket Controller Pro V6 key features include:



Works with touchscreen and non-touchscreen Windows Mobile devices

Connect via USB, Bluetooth, or WiFi

Real-time remote control

Presentation tools

File synchronization

File explorer

Registry editor

Task manager and system information

Screen/video capture and printing

SETUP

Setup is a straight-forward process. Download the software and

launch the installer. Pocket Controller Pro will install the desktop components and once you

connect your mobile device, ActiveSync (AS) or Windows Mobile Device Center (WMDC) installs the mobile

components on your device.

PRODUCT FEATURES

Microsoft already provides a solution for controlling

other computers remotely, but there is no provision for controlling a

Windows Mobile device. This is where SOTI, Inc. saw an opportunity and

grabbed it.

Using Pocket Controller Pro V6, you can connect to any

Windows Mobile device and control it from your desktop computer. The ability

to control your mobile device from your desktop is invaluable to anyone

attempting to provide mobile device training or marketing demonstrations.

Once you’re controlling your mobile device from your desktop or laptop,

projection equipment can be used to present your mobile device to a large

group of people. Pocket Controller even includes presentation tools to assist

you.



Once you’re connected you can monitor and control your device remotely. You click on an item on the screen, and it will respond as if you tapped it with your stylus.



Selecting the background option hides your desktop so only the device

is presented on screen.



Pocket Controller Pro allows you to use any background

color in presentation mode, or you can customize the background using

any HTML file. If you choose one of the many available skins for your

device, you can also hide the Pocket Controller window so only the

device and presentation controls are visible during your presentation.



Presentation mode with a skinned device.





Here is the extensive skin catalog.



During a presentation, Pocket Controller Pro

allows you to mark up the mobile device display using a simple

drawing tool. You can change the markup color, but the size

is fixed and the drawing is restricted to simple lines. The

tool is limited, but useful.



A sample of the drawing capabilities.



For training purposes or marketing

demonstrations, Pocket Controller will allow you to capture

still images or video recordings of your mobile device

activity. Still images can be stored in PNG, JPG, GIF, TIFF,

or BMP formats. Image snapshots can also be copied to the

clipboard for insertion into other applications or they can

be sent directly to a printer. Video recordings can be stored

using compressed or uncompressed AVI format or Microsoft’s WMV

format. If you are controlling the device from the desktop,

the video recording will also include the mouse pointer so it

is easy for an audience to follow the action.



Pocket Controller Pro’s image capture options.





Pocket Controller Pro’s video capture options.











A sample video recording while controlling the device from the desktop.



It’s also possible to record macros with

Pocket Controller, so if there are actions you commonly perform

during a presentation, you can reproduce those actions

quickly and easily. For example, if you need to start a

particular application, you can create a macro to open the

Start menu, select “Programs”, navigate to the application and

click its icon to start it. When you playback the macro,

Pocket Controller will repeat the steps for you, allowing you

to focus on other aspects of your presentation.

In addition to its presentation and capture features,

Pocket Controller also provides access to the registry and file system on

the mobile device. You can browse the file system and transfer files between

your desktop and mobile device. ActiveSync and Windows Mobile Device Center

also allow you to do this, but not over a WiFi connection. The

remote registry can also be opened and information can be imported, exported,

and edited.



This is what it looks like while browsing the remote file system using Pocket Controller Pro.





And here is browsing the remote registry using Pocket Controller Pro.



Pocket Controller also provides a file

synchronization feature that goes beyond what’s offered by

AS or WMDC. You can setup synchronization rules that allow

for one-way sync from desktop to device, one-way sync from

device to desktop, or two-way sync between desktop and device.

One-way syncs can be configured to delete

the source files after the synchronization completes. I found this to be

a useful feature for moving photos and video off my phone for

archiving on the desktop.

Additional management features allow you to

check system status and running tasks on the mobile device.

Using the Task Manager you close tasks that may be causing problems

or get detailed information about each task.



This is remote system status information.





And this is remote task information.







HELP SUPPORT



Pocket Controller installs a help file on the desktop to assist you

with any questions you may have. The help file follows the organization of the

user interface

making it very easy to locate help for any given feature. The “Common

Error Messages Explained” section should prove helpful with connection

problems. Finally, there is a “Contacting Us” section containing e-mail

addresses and phone numbers for further support.

OPTIONS

When connecting to your mobile device, one option

given by Pocket Controller Pro that you won’t find in ActiveSync or

Windows Mobile Device Center is the ability to connect over WiFi.

You’ll need to know your device’s IP address, but if you find yourself

without a USB cable and don’t have a Bluetooth adapter on your desktop,

WiFi might be another option worth considering. It will provide you

with a means to access the file system and registry on your mobile device.

Additionally, for those who still like to work from the Windows command-line,

there’s a command-line DOS shell that connects to your mobile device. From the command-line

prompt you can browse directories or copy and move files.

You can also restart or wipe your device from within Pocket Controller Pro.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS



Desktop requirements:

Windows Vista

Windows XP/2000 with ActiveSync 4.1 or later

Mobile device requirements:

Any Windows Mobile, Windows CE, Pocket PC or Smartphone device

Program Memory: 2MB, Storage Memory: 500KB

BUGS AND WISHES



Though Pocket Controller performed flawlessly once

connected, I did have a few

problems securing a connection to my phone. While securing a USB

connection, Pocket Controller would report that the connection was complete and

it was "Waiting for data…" but the remote display never appeared on

screen. I could only resolve the problem by reinstalling both the desktop and

mobile software.

Pocket Controller’s performance with my T-Mobile Wing was very good. I had

some concerns regarding the quality of video capture before testing. Particularly I wondered

how well the video recording feature would capture everything seen on the device. Using the

default capture rate of 10 frames per second, you can see in the sample capture that the key

flashes on the software input panel are not always reproduced in the video. Increasing to 15

frames per second didn’t seem to make any difference. If you are familiar with using Google

Maps on your mobile phone, you will also notice some of the transitions and movements are a bit

choppy in the recording. I suspect this is related more to the

processing power of the device than the Pocket Controller software and my phone just can’t

keep up with sending 15 frames per second back to the desktop recorder.









Here is video capture at 10 fps and 15 fps.



For any application where higher frame rates aren’t needed (and they probably aren't really needed in

most applications) the video capture is great.

More than having increased frame rates, I would like to be able to send device audio to the

desktop viewer and record it along with the video capture while optionally playing or muting the device speaker.

If capturing the audio from the device is not feasible, it would at least be

convenient to capture audio from the desktop microphone so you can narrate the

video capture as it is performed.

When capturing a screen image, I’d like to be able to have Pocket Controller give the option

of adding a thin black border around the image. When the mobile screen image is mostly white, a border would

make it easier to incorporate the images into documentation (or reviews).

I would also like to see more registry features. I would like some means by which you could take a snapshot of the registry and later

export only the set of registry keys that changed since the snapshot. I would also like the ability to “lock-down” certain registry keys

so I could be notified if they changed and automatically have them restored to their previous settings. These features would help

users keep track of registry changes made after installing a new application and clean

up after those applications when they are removed.



The only other addition I would recommend is that SOTI include more HTML backgrounds.

There is one sample HTML background that contains a solid black background with a SOTI.net logo.

PURCHASING



Pocket

Controller Pro V6 is available in the pocketnow.com store

for $35.95 using a major credit card or PayPal. The Pocket Controller Pro

product page on SOTI’s

website provides an FAQ and product brochure. Information on SOTI’s

Enterprise Products, MobiControl and Pocket Controller Enterprise, can

also be found on the SOTI website.

PROS

Control your device with a desktop computer

Remote registry editor



WiFi connections (in addition to USB and Bluetooth)

Remote file explorer



Screen capture and video recording

CONS

Video recording doesn’t capture device audio

Lacks ability to compare registry keys to an earlier export

Drawing tool is limited

Needs more sample HTML backgrounds

Value Ease

of Use Features Overall





OVERALL IMPRESSION



I wasn’t initially sure why I might want to use Pocket Controller Pro, but anyone

developing Windows Mobile applications would certainly benefit from using Pocket Controller for demonstrations,

training or capturing screen video for online marketing materials. Pocket Controller Pro is also useful in

reviewing mobile applications because of its screen capture and recording features.

Even for those who won’t use these features very heavily, they may find the synchronization features

to be worthy of investing in Pocket Controller Pro.



