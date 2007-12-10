Nokia N95 Smartphone (North America)

INTRODUCTION



I've heard a lot about

the Nokia N95. It seems to be very popular. None of

the carriers in North America have offered it to

their customers, however, Nokia has made a North

American version available which will get you 3G

internet access on the AT&T GSM/UMTS network. I

first got to play with an N95 at the Digital Life

Expo at the Javitt's Center in New York City this

year. One of the employees showed me the basics on

how to use it and showed off some cool features like

the web browser and camera. He asked when I was

going to review an N95, and I thought that would be

an interesting experiment.

(all images link to higher resolution)

Here we are at Digital

Life Expo getting a quick demo of the N95.



I've been a Windows

Mobile phone user since the GSM/GPRS Expansion pack was available for the

iPAQ H3600 in 2002. I know very little about the

Symbian S60 OS, so I expected that switching to the

Nokia N95 would reveal some frustrations as well as

some enjoyable revelations. If 72% of the smart

phone market uses Symbian phones, they must be doing

something right.

WHAT’S HOT

There's no denying, Nokia phones look

good. The N95 is no exception. While it is as thick

as the TyTN II, it's much shorter and still packs

just as many hardware specifications such as HSDPA,

WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The N95 also has a

great 5MP camera with flash, but lacks a touch

screen and full Qwerty keyboard. It also includes

160Mb of internal memory and a removable 1Gb Micro

SD card. For a thorough rundown of specifications, check out PDAdb.net.

WHAT’S IN

THE BOX

The Nokia N95 comes with a USB sync cable, AC

adapter, 3.5mm stereo headphones, 3.5mm stereo

headphone adapter with talk button/mic/volume

control, RCA video output cable, MicroSD-to-SD card

adapter, 1Gb Micro SD preloaded with sample

music/video content, cloth pouch,

software CD,

extensive

manual, and Getting Started guide.

The N95 comes with some great

accessories.

THE DEVICE



The N95 has a VGA front facing

camera for use with video phone calls as well as an

ambient light sensor for automatically adjusting the

screen brightness. You also see the handset speaker

grill here.

Sliding the screen down reveals

some media player buttons and turns the screen to

landscape view orientation. It takes about 1.5

seconds to switch the screen orientation, so it's

about the same as the HTC TyTN II in this respect.

Sliding the screen up reveals a

numeric keypad for dialing numbers and entering

text. You'll also see some hardware buttons on the

lower part of the sliding screen piece. The center

button and four way directional pad was pretty easy

to figure out, but the others have very cryptic

icons. The upper left and right buttons access the

left and right softkey menus on the screen. The

green and red colored buttons are call send and end

respectively. The flat button to the left of the

center d-pad toggles between the standby screen and

programs listing. The flat button to the right of

the center D-pad opens an animated U-shaped media

menu that gives you access to things like the music

player, video player, games, etc. The two

buttons on the bottom were a mystery to me for the

longest time since they don't do anything in general

use. It turns out they only work when you're in a

text field. The pencil button brings up a menu about

working with the text, and the C button is a

backspace key.

Of course it has built in GPS. The

N95 also has internet network assisted global

positioning which should help speed up the

time-to-fix position acquisition time. It does not

seem to work quite as quickly as the HTC TyTN II's

assisted GPS, though.

On the left side, there's the

left side speaker grill, 3.5mm headset/AV out jack,

infrared port, and MicroSD slot.

At the bottom, is a charging port,

microphone, Mini USB port, and lanyard hole. The

Mini USB port unfortunately can not be used for

charging the device.

The right side includes a camera button,

media gallery button, volume control and the right

speaker grill.

The top end only has a power

button.

On the back is the 5 Megapixel

Autofocus camera, with flash and battery cover.

When you plug a 3.5mm jack into

the side, a menu comes up asking you to identify

what type of interface is being used. You can choose

Headset, Headphones, TV-out cable, or music stand.

It would have been nice if it could automatically

identify the different types of cables, but it's

still pretty impressive that the headset jack can

double as a TV-out port.

The microSD card

slot is underneath a flap on the side. The N95

includes a 1Gb MicroSD card pre-loaded with some

nice music and sample videos. The specifications say

that it supports MicroSD cards up to 2Gb, however, I

stuck my 6GB MicroSDHC card in there and it played

my piles of WMA music synced from Windows Mobile

just fine. So don't assume you're limited to 2Gb.

The SIM card slot is underneath

the battery. There's a small metal clip that holds

it in place. The battery capacity is 1000mAh.

Here you'll see from left to right,

the

Qtek 8500, Nokia N95, HTC P3300, and HTC

TyTN II.

From top to bottom: Qtek 8500,

Nokia N95, HTC TyTN II,

and HTC P3300.

THE CAMERA

The camera on the N95 is really impressive. While

we're not talking about the quality of a stand alone

digital camera, it's definitely beyond your average

camera phone. At 5MP, the noise you'll get from such

a small sensor is much less noticeable.

Here's a high contrast shot taken during my stay in

the Yucatan. There is loss of detail in the blown

out highlights and shadows, but plenty of detail in

the midtones. Of course you can't expect it to have

a great dynamic range.

Outdoors, the camera does quite well. It could use a

bit more contrast and the colors still seem a bit

camera-phone-flat.





INTEGRATED SOFTWARE

The Nokia N95 runs on Symbian

S60. Since I am used to using Windows Mobile phones, the

Symbian OS was quite a learning experience for me.

The standby screen is very similar

to the Windows Mobile Today screen. The top area

shows basic status information such as reception

level, battery level, network operator, time, and

phone profile. By default the clock is shown in an

extremely ugly analog style with no numbers. I

changed mine to an easier-to-read digital style. The

row of icons is basically quick-launch programs. I

had no idea what each of them signified, but if you

pause over one, a tooltip will open telling you what

it does.

The Web browser on the Nokia N95 is very advanced.

It’s based on the same WebKit that Apple’s iPhone browser uses. It really works well for a mobile browser.

This is showing the thumbnail navigator on the right.

The flat button just to the right of the d-pad brings up

this animated application menu. Not all programs are

available here, but it's fun to spin through.

The "Welcome" app will show you some videos that

introduce you to many of the N95's features. This is

extremely cool.

The music player works well. The interface isn't very

pretty, but at least it shows album art when available.

The programs menu shows icons representing programs or

folders containing other programs. The layout here

matches the layout on the keypad so that if you press

the number 1, you'll activate the first program in the

upper left corner and so forth. You'll also notice a

little blue swoosh in the upper right corner next to

certain program icons. That means that the application

is currently running.

The Messaging program handles both email and text

messages. It was a bit confusing at first. There's only

one Sent folder, and it doesn't copy sent messages to

the proper Sent folder on my IMAP server. Also, there's

no obvious predictive text when writing a new message,

however if you type the first three letters of the

person you want to send to, then press the middle action

button, a list of possible matches will appear. I much

prefer Windows Mobile's method of listing possible

matches as I type so that I can easily just scroll to

select the correct match.

The Gallery program has a confusing name. You would

think a gallery would be for photos, but it also lets

you browse videos, audio tracks, sound clips, streaming

media links, presentations, etc.

Browsing photos and videos in the Gallery shows an oval

shaped listing where the image at the top is the

selected one. Pressing left and right will scroll

through the other images. This can become annoying if

you've got a long list of images.

You can upload photos directly to Flickr or other

services.

The video playback uses Real Player and the quality is

amazing. Unlike Media Player on Windows Mobile, the

playback is extremely smooth and crisp.

The calendar application is pretty standard. The purple

corner icons indicate which days you have appointments

on. They do not indicate whether the appointment occurs

in the morning or evening as Windows Mobile does,

however, pausing over a day will show a pop-up tool-tip

listing what appointments are on that day.

The contacts application does sync contact photos with

Outlook. Oddly when listing email addresses here, it

only shows the last part of the address. Is seeing the

domain name really more important than the first part of

the email?

The Search program not only lets you search the content

on your phone, but also includes web and image searching

capabilities.

When you open an application that requires internet

access, you are asked to select an access point. Both

EDGE/3G phone connections, and previously defined WiFi

connections are listed here. You can actually set your

push email to use the phone's radio, while using WiFi

for web browsing.

The "Download" program lists a variety of 3rd party

applications that you can download and install directly

to your device without having to connect to a desktop

computer.

Of course the N95 has phone profiles that you can change

by pressing the power button once.

There's a File Manager that you can use to move or

delete files.

The App manager lets you remove previously installed

programs or install new ones. Unfortunately the

"Download apps." command goes to a blank bookmarks page.

The memory card app shows some statistics on your memory

card and also gives you some great options such as

backing up your phone memory, formatting the card, and

setting a password.

The Home Network program lets you turn on Windows Media

Connect file sharing. Using this, you can access your

desktop PC's media content or vice versa. Unfortunately,

the N95 cannot play content through the network; it can

only browse and copy files.

The Clock application lets you specify any number of

other Cities that you may visit and then easily switch

between their time zones. Windows Mobile only lets you

specify one visiting city at a time.

Yes, the N95 includes a Flash player which is also

supported within the browser (to some degree).

The Help application contains documentation on all of

your programs.

SlingPlayer Mobile is also included with the N95 and it

works amazingly well. Use this in combination with the

A/V cord plugged into a TV and you've got your shows

anywhere you go.

The SRE game has great 3D graphics. The speed and play

is very smooth.

The GPS navigation program works quite well. It uses

both Assisted GPS via the internet and the internal GPS.

Also note a nice feature is that it downloads the

mapping data through the internet. You do not have to

specifically install maps to your storage card. The

downside to this is that you need to use the internet in

order to get maps and this can be quite costly or

impossible while travelling.

Also note that if you want to use voice guided

navigation, you have to purchase a license. Non-voice

guided directions are still free.

The Nokia Maps program also lets you search

for nearby points of interest.

The Nokia N95 even has a built-in FM radio tuner.

When you plug the N95 into

a USB port, you can select which mode you want to use.

This is an awesome feature! You don't need to have

Nokia PC Suite installed in order to use your device for

copying files, syncing with Windows Media Player, or

printing images.

While SkyQuiKey does not come with the Nokia N95, I

consider it a must-have application. This will bring the

great predictive phone dialing feature from Windows

Mobile to the Symbian OS. It also has plenty of other

great features for launching applications from the

Standby screen.

DESKTOP SOFTWARE



Unlike Windows Mobile's

ActiveSync, the Nokia PC Suite comes with a whole slew

of applications to help you manage and maintain your

Nokia phone. This may sound unnecessarily complicated

and it probably is, but it's also very powerful.

The Nokia PC Suite consists of a number of different

applications.

The new version of the Nokia PC Suite was just released.

This one looks better, but is much less user-friendly as

you can see none of the icons have labels. How are you

supposed to know what does what? You actually have to

mouse-over the icons and then read the text on the

bottom. Very poor user interface design.

Nokia PC Sync synchronizes personal information between

Outlook and the Nokia N95

One touch access lets you use your phone as a modem.

The

Application installer lets you install programs to your

device while it's connected to your desktop.

The

Phone Browser is completely integrated with Windows

Explorer. This lets you browse your phone's content from

your desktop.

The

Multimedia Player lets you play videos and MMS messages

from you device.

The

Image Store application makes it easy to copy photos off

of the N95.

The

Music Manager program is similar to iTunes and Windows

Media Player, but it will copy your music to the Nokia

N95 while converting the files to an optimized supported

format.

The

Connection Manager lets you specify which methods you

can use to connect the Nokia N95 to your desktop.

The

Video Manager is great for copying and converting video

files to your N95 in a format that will definitely play

on the phone.

<< Download a sample video in .MP4 format (18MB) >>

The Nokia Software Updater is an easy way to install new

ROM or Firmware upgrades to your phone.





HELP SUPPORT



The Nokia N95 includes a

great "Welcome" application with videos that show off

some of the features. It also includes a built-in Help

program as well as paper-based quick start and user

guide manuals. And, well… you're going to need it. The

N95 has so many features and the user interface was not

designed for ease-of-use or discoverability. However, if

you like to learn new things, there's also a large

community of Symbian users willing to help you out if

you have problems. Looking nto the Symbian community for

support will probably be much faster than trying to

contact Nokia.

BUGS AND WISHES





While the Nokia N95 is an amazing phone, it is not

without its problems. The first problem I encountered

was setting up the sync with Outlook. I followed the

directions to the T, but somehow the Calendar

application on my N95 became corrupt. The Calendar

wouldn't display my appointments, and would crash when I

tried to access it. I resolved the problem by installing

the Mail to Exchange program and syncing the calendar

with Exchange. This was probably just a fluke with my

system as Nokia has not heard of this type of problem

before.



The next thing I was a bit annoyed with was the

Messaging application. Setting up my IMAP account wasn't

a problem, but I don't like how it does not copy my sent

messages to the Sent folder on my IMAP server. It just

keeps the messages in the local Sent folder on the

phone. I also didn't like how there was no indication of

any kind of predictive contact searching when creating a

new message. It turns out there is one kind, but it's

impossible to find without reading the manual or having

some one tell you about it. If you press the action

button after typing a few letters in the To: field, it

will offer a menu with suggested matches. I much prefer

Windows Mobile's method of showing the possible matches

as you type.

Which brings me to the other predictive text features,

or lack there of. For the most part predictive text is

only available when typing messages. It's of the T9

variety, difficult to figure out how to activate, and

the interface only shows the first possible match. If

you want to choose other possible matches, you have to

press the * key repeatedly. Windows Mobile's method of

showing the possible matches in a list that you can see

as you type is much better.



The interface for dialing phone calls is even worse. On

Windows Mobile, all you have to do is start typing the

name of a person from the Home screen and it will offer

possible matches. Scroll to the match you want and press

the Call send button. With the Nokia N95, if you try to

type some one's name from the Standby screen using the

numeric keypad, all you get are numbers. You have to

switch to the Contacts app to call contacts, and even

then there's no predictive text for searching them. You

have to press the number 1 three times to get the letter

C! Luckily installing SkyeQuicKey fixes this problem, but

that's another program that you have to buy.



Now let's talk about the Symbian S60 interface in

general. The overall GUI design is not very impressive.

Nothing has any containers. The icons and interface

elements are just floating around. There's no heirarchy

of importance or differentiation between command types.

Everything's just arranged on this one background image.

The two menu commands at the bottom left and right don't

have any design elements indicating that they are

separate from the other commands on the screen. They're

just floating text on the same background image.



Now sometimes those two words in the bottom corners of

the screen activate menus, sometimes they don't. There's

no way of knowing until you press the hardware key

associated with the command. Sometimes one of them quits

the application, sometimes you have to find the "Exit"

command in a menu. If there's one thing in user

interface design that makes for a poor experience, it's

lack of consistency.



Say one of the buttons does open a menu; what next?

Well you have to use the directional buttons to scroll

through to the command you want. What's more is these

menus only have a specific height containing 6 visible

commands, however sometimes there are more commands that

you won't see until you scroll beyond the visible first

6. This makes many of the features very difficult to

discover. Furthermore, the fact that you have to use the

directional buttons to scroll to the command you want

means you've got plenty of buttons to press. This is a

highly inefficient interface design. Ideally, when I

open a menu, there would be an indicator of a shortcut

key matching one of the numeric hardware buttons. For

example, the first menu command might be assigned to the

number 1, the second to number 2 and so on. This would

make it easy for me to build motor memory for the

commands I use most and it would only require two button

presses.



Even the hardware keys are difficult to understand.

Here, take another look:

It's easy to understand the ones with

numbers and letters on them, and the four way

directional pad, but what's that button with the

box/circle and the two oval arrows pointing at each

other mean? What's the broken diamond shaped

button do? Well, the first one toggles between the

Standby screen and the Programs folder. You'll figure

that out by pressing it a few times (not by looking at

the label). The second one launches a cool

animated program launcher. Now what about the pencil

button and the C button? These took me a long time

to figure out since they don't do anything unless you're

in a text field. Talk about non-discoverable! I would

have thought the buttons were broken if I didn't look in

the manual to find out what they were actually supposed

to do. If they're going to be there on the front all the

time, you'd think giving them some function in other

parts of the interface would have been a good idea.

Let's compare this interface

design to the one on Windows Mobile. If you pick up some

one's Windows Mobile device and look at the screen,

you'll probably see a button that says "Start". Anyone

who understands what that word means is probably going

to understand that that's where they should begin.

In terms of hardware, I would have

liked a quieter sliding mechanism. It makes a clicking

sound every time you open or close it. Initially the

build quality was quite good, but now I'm hearing some

creaking sounds while pressing the D-pad when the slider

is extended. Shaking it up to your ear reveals a subtle

wobble as well.

PURCHASING





The Nokia N95 has been available in Europe on most

carriers for a while now. In many cases you can get it

for free. If you're in North America, it's a different

story. None of the North American carriers currently

carry the North American version of the N95, however you

can purchase it unlocked and use it with AT&T or

T-Mobile (without 3G). The unlocked N95 is available

from the Nokia website for $699, but you can also find it at

a number of other online retailers.

PROS

Impressive feature set

Video

output

3G

Internet

Great

quality 5MP camera

Excellent

media playing capabilities

Unique

dual slider design

Built in

GPS

CONS

Very

limited predictive text and input capabilities

Significant learning curve

Cumbersome

menus

Attempting

to sync with a desktop and Exchange will cause

duplicates

No touch

screen

Numeric

keypad only

Value Ease

of Use Features Overall

What

do these ratings mean?

OVERALL IMPRESSION



It took me a really long

time to learn about all the features in the Nokia N95.

The fact that I have never extensively used a Symbian

S60 device before probably contributed to this, but I

also believe that the user interface could use plenty of

usability

improvements (as seen in the Bugs & Wishes section

above). In terms of functionality, the N95 is an amazing

phone and certainly worth the high prices. If

you're the type of person that likes to learn new

things, doesn't send to many messages, is big on media

functions, and wants a phone that does it all, the N95

is great. If you like things easy and simple, the N95

will probably be a bit frustrating.