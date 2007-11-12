Windows Media Player Mobile Tips and Tricks





SETTING UP

THE SYNC



If you’re on Windows XP with ActiveSync 4.x,

do not turn on "Media" syncing. This will launch

a wmplayer.exe process every time you connect

the device to ActiveSync. In some cases you will

get two wmplayer.exe processes and Windows Media

Player 11 on your desktop may stop working.

Furthermore, ActiveSync will continually launch

and check Media Player 11 for changes in the

syncing set-up (thus tying up your CPU).

Instead, we will set up the sync from Windows Media

Player 11 so that it only automatically syncs

when you specifically launch Windows Media

Player.

1. First unplug your Windows Mobile Device from

the USB port. Then launch Windows Media Player

11. Create a new playlist for which you'll use

to manage the music that you would like to sync.

I name mine according to the size of my storage

card.

2. Make sure on the Windows Mobile device that

Windows Media Player is not currently running.

End this task from the Memory control panel or

task manager. Windows Media Player has problems

syncing Album art when it is running on the

Windows Mobile device.

3. Plug the Windows Mobile device into

your computer while Windows Media Player 11 is

running and it will ask you if you want to set up an

automatic

sync partnership. Cancel this option for now,

but give your storage card a name. If you do not

cancel this option, Windows Media Player will

attempt to sync your entire media library to the

device using all of it's default settings. You

do not want this!

4. From the Sync Tab menu choose "More Options."

The resulting dialog will list the Media Player

compatible devices connected to your computer.

(all images link to higher resolution)

5. Select the Storage Card, and click

"Properties"

6. Make sure the file conversion option is

turned on, and select your own custom quality

levels. I set my music quality to the smallest

file size to save room on the storage card.

Click OK to close these dialogs.

7. Now from the Sync Tab menu, select your

storage card and choose "Set Up Sync" from the

sub-menu.

8. Turn on the "Sync this device automatically"

option.

9. Remove all of the playlists listed under

"Playlists to sync" except for the playlists

that you want to sync with the device. You can

also choose some automatic playlists from the

"Available playlists" menu if you want to sync

playlists that change as your listening

preference changes. You can even add TV show

playlists if you're on Media Center which will

sync the latest TV shows of your preference as

they are recorded.

10. Click Finish. Media Player 11 will now start

converting and copying the selected media to

your device. The Playlists themselves will also

transfer so that you can listen to the music in

the order that you specified. The media library

on your mobile device will also be updated to

include all the media that was synced. You do

not need to use the "Update library" command.

Once you've got it set up, this

method is by far the easiest way to manage music on

your Windows Mobile device. Since you've got only

specific playlists automatically syncing, all you

have to do is edit those playlists when you want to

change the music. So say I've got a few new MP3s

that I like, all I have to do is add them to my

"Mobile 6Gb" playlist and they'll automatically get

converted to space-saving WMA formats and copied to

my 6Gb MicroSD card the next time I plug in my

Windows Mobile device. If I get sick of certain

songs, all I have to do is remove them from the

playlist that's synced and Windows Media Player will

remove them from the device automatically. There's

no need to go digging through the File Explorer.





TIPS

1. Do not use the "Update Library" function in

Windows Media Player on your Windows Mobile

Device. This will add all sorts of audio files

and sound effects to your media library from

both your main device and storage card. If you

have a GPS navigation program that uses WAV

files, you'll see what a mess this becomes.

2. By letting Windows Media Player convert

files to WMA/WMV, you know that the Mobile Media

Player will be able to handle the file formats.

This way there's no guessing involved as to

whether your MP3's bitrate encoding is going to

play.

3. Mobile Windows Media Player, when

launched, defaults to showing the "My Device"

library. You probably want it to open the

"Storage Card" library by default. You can

remove the "My Device" library listing option

completely by deleting the following file:

"Mobile DeviceApplication DataMicrosoftMedia

PlayerXMEMediaLibrary.mlb." This way, only

the files in your Storage Card library will show

up in Windows Media Player Mobile.

4. If you notice a significant slow-down or

persistent memory leaks when using Windows Media

Player Mobile, you may have a corrupt library.

On the storage card, delete the following file

"Storage CardMSMETADATAXMEMediaLibrary.mlb".

You may have to tap & hold in the File Manager

window on a blank area and choose "Show All

Files" in order to see this folder. Once you

delete that file, you will have to set up the

sync again in Windows Media Player 11 on the

desktop using the steps listed above.

5. Your storage card's partnership

identification information is stored in the

hidden "WMPInfo.xml" file in the storage card's

root directory. If you want to start over in

creating a new library and sync partnership, you

can delete that file.

6. The following folder contains the digital

rights management information for your storage

card: "Storage CardWMDRM." If you

have problems playing protected content, you may

want to delete the contents of that folder and

re-sync.

7. If Windows Media Player 11 does not

recognize your device while connected, open the

Windows Task Manager (Right click task bar and

choose Task Manager). Then look at the processes

tab for two wmplayer.exe processes. End

both of these tasks and relaunch Windows Media

Player 11.

ALBUM ART



In most cases, if you make sure that Media

Player is not running on your device before

beginning a sync, the album art will be transferred

automatically. If your music's album art does not

transfer, and assuming you do have album art

associated with the music in Media Player 11 on your

desktop, you can copy it over manually:

1. Right click on the song in Windows Media

Player 11's Library or Now Playing view.

2. Choose "Open File Location"

3. Windows Explorer will open, showing the

location of the song you selected.

4. Make sure "Show hidden files and folders" is

turned on in Tools>Folder Options>View Tab.

5. Select the file called "Folder.jpg" and do

Ctrl+C to copy it.

6. Navigate to the folder on your storage card

where the same song is located.

7. Paste "Folder.jpg" into the folder where the

song is located on your storage card.

Windows Media Player 11 is less

likely to successfully download and apply album art

to your songs using "Find Album Info" than Windows

Media Player 10 was. Even if the "Find Album Info"

does correctly find and display the correct album

art, the chance of it actually downloading the art

and saving the proper JPGs to the correct folder are

hit or miss. If the "Find Album Info" feature does

not work, you can always search for the album cover

manually in your web browser. Right click the image

once you find it and choose "Copy". Then in the

Windows Media Player library, right click the song's

blank album art icon and choose "Paste Album Art".

Now Windows Media Player will convert your pasted

image into the proper JPG images in the folder where

the songs are located.

