BestBuy Says the Motorola Q is Windows Mobile 5.0 Capable?

It’s fun to track the wording errors in Sunday ads.

This last week, I noticed that the Sprint Motorola Q was listed as being “WM 5.0 Capable” in the Best Buy ad. What does this mean? Usually when something has a capability, it can do something if the user desires it to. If a TV is HDTV capable, it has the ability to display HD content. If a phone is 3G capable, it has the ability to download and upload at higher speeds than a non-3G capable phone. If a Motorola Q is Windows Mobile 5.0 capable, I guess they’re suggesting that there’s an alternative OS that we can use…or is this just a silly wording error? :p