Motorola Q9 / 9h with WM6 Standard

INTRODUCTION



Since the original

Motorola Q was launched on Verizon, the Qwerty-bar

phone genre has become pretty popular. The

Qwerty-bar is defined as a landscape

style screen,

navigation hardware buttons, and a small thumb

keyboard in a flat candy-bar type form-factor. Most

of these devices evolved from the old Blackberry

devices yet run Windows Mobile instead. Now, Motorola has a new Q for you to view, the Q9, often called the 9h. It runs on GSM networks and has UMTS and HSDPA. Is it a worthy successor to the popular Q? Read on for the thorough review!

WHAT’S HOT



My favorite thing about the Motorola Q9h

is the keyboard. It’s got a great tactile feel and

soft-touch buttons. The Q9h also has Bluetooth 2.0, a 330MHz TI IMAP 2420, Windows Mobile

6 Standard,

2.4" 320 x 240px 64K color screen, Quadband GSM/EDGE,

2100Mhz UMTS/HSDPA and a 2MP camera. The extra

RAM and ROM are very welcome additions as is the

fast processor.

WHAT’S IN

THE BOX



The Motorola Q9h comes with a USB sync cable, AC

adapter, stereo headphones with talk button/mic/volume

control, software CD,

manual, Quick-start guide, and a 512Mb MicroSD card

with SD Card adapter.

This is everything you get in the

box.

The Q9h itself arrives covered in

adhesive protective plastic.

THE DEVICE



The Motorola Q9h looks pretty big

compared to some of the other devices out there now.

Of course the larger width does make for a nicer

keyboard layout.

The keyboard on the Q9h is very

comfortable. Its material is similar to the keyboard

on the T-Mobile Wing. You’ve also got some shortcut

keys on the bottom row for Calendar, Contacts, Media

Player, Camera, and well the speaker button doesn’t

do anything. Actually (after consulting the manual),

if you’re in a call, the speaker button turns on

speakerphone. Very nice. On the other hand, the

shift key is located on the right side instead of

the left, and there’s no delete key. You have to use

the Back button as a backspace key.

Thanks to the ambient light

sensor, the keyboard buttons backlight comes on when

it’s dark and you’re pressing buttons. Also if it’s

very bright out, the ambient light sensor adjusts

the brightness of the screen to retain readability.

The early iPaq H3600 Pocket PCs from 7 years ago

also had this feature and it’s a shame that all

manufacturers do not implement it.

The left side of the Q shows only

the proprietary synchronization and audio connector.

This is the only connector. If you

want to play music on your car stereo, you’ll have

to get an A2DP Bluetooth Adapter.

At the bottom, you’ll see nothing

but shiny black plastic.

The right side has a back button,

as well as two up and down buttons with an action

button in the middle. While it’s not a jog wheel,

it’s okay for scrolling through emails and

performing minimal navigation.

The top end has more shiny black

plastic and a small slit for the speaker presumably.

On the back is the 2 Megapixel

camera with flash, speaker

grill, and battery cover.

All of this is a rubberized non-slip material which

feels very nice in the hand.

Beneath the battery cover is the

3.7V 1170mAh Lithium Ion battery. To the right you

can see the SIM slot, and on the left you can see a

thin black screen covering two stereo speakers.

The MicroSD card has it’s own slot

on the side of the device. The

slot is covered by a little rubber flap. It was

pretty difficult to figure out how to open it at

first. Also good luck figuring out which way the

MicroSD card goes in. It will take some trial and

error or a quick consultation with the manual.

Here you’ll see from left to right, HTC P3300, T-Mobile Wing, the Qtek 8500 Smartphone, and the Motorola Q9h.

Here you can see a

comparison of the thickness. On top is the

Motorola Q9h, then the Qtek 8500,

the HTC P3300, and T-Mobile Wing. While the Q9h is quite thin, it’s

much longer and wider than these other devices.





INTEGRATED SOFTWARE

The Motorola Q9h includes Windows

Mobile 6 as well as a number of interesting custom

enhancements.

The Today screen doesn’t show much customization.

The row of small icons at the top represents

recently used applications, but unfortunately,

unlike the Dash, does not show any text to indicate

what the selected icon represents.

Pressing the “Start” softkey button on the home

screen brings you to the programs listing. You can add applications to Speed dial

here, but created Voice Tags for applications is not

supported.

The first thing I noticed was that the Opera browser

was included as the default browser in the Motorola

Q9h. Opera supports many more options that make it

superior to Internet Explorer Mobile including

multiple browser windows, download manager, plug-in

support, etc. However, Opera does not

synchronize with my Mobile Favorites on the desktop.

The Wireless Manager handles Phone and Bluetooth

radio power settings. This is similar to the

Communications manager found in most HTC devices,

except with much fewer options.

The Bluetooth Manager is

much different than the default stack normally

provided by Microsoft.

This Bluetooth stack supports the following

profiles: Hands-free, Headset, A/V Headset, File

Transfer, Object Push, Basic Printing, Basic

Imaging, Personal Area Networking, Serial Port,

Human Interface Device, Synchronization, Dial-up

Networking, and Phone Book Access. Another

extremely cool feature showed up when I plugged the

Q9h into my desktop’s USB port. The Motorola

Bluetooth software I have on my desktop recognized

the Q9h as supporting profiles that my USB bluetooth

adapter also supports and asked me if I want to

create a pairing to set the device up. I created one

and activated bluetooth Activesync without any

trouble at all. It was very easy.

You can also easily route all audio through a

Hands-free headset.

There’s even some interesting Bluetooth software

programs included.

The Bluetooth PC Remote is an interesting

application that lets you control the Desktop, Media

Player, or Powerpoint from your phone. I tried

controlling Media Center with the PC Remote in Media

Player mode and it worked quite nicely.

The Bluetooth Send Object application lets you send

multiple files to other Bluetooth devices.

The phone dialer screen that shows up when you press

the talk button (or start typing in numbers on the

home screen) is nothing like that of Pocket PC

Phones. This screen immediately shows the list of

recent calls that you can easily select from as well.

It’s not much different from the Windows Mobile 5.0

version, except that now you can access and search

the “Company Directory” as part of Exchange Server.

When using the number pad to type

out a persons name or dial a number from the Today

screen or Phone Dialer, the possible letter combinations

are searched and resulting names are displayed

below. Once the name you want is selected, press the

Talk button the phone will dial away. This is

probably the easiest and fastest way to dial a

contact. It’s also the easiest way to send a Text

message to some one.



When you’re in a call, the screen shows the time

connected along with the caller’s photo, name and

number. The menu button gives you access to

pertinent commands like turning on speakerphone,

hands-free, hold, etc.

The Messaging application also

uses Contact photos for emails and text messages.

With Windows Mobile 6, emails can now appear in HTML

format while also loading images inline with the

message.

While it’s not as much as a pain in Windows Mobile 6

Standard compared to Professional, the “New” message

button has traded places with the Delete key making

it a bit more difficult to write new messages.

Windows Mobile 6 offers

suggestions not only for words as you type, but

complete phrases. As you can see in the above screen

shot, I didn’t even start typing the 3rd word, but

it made a suggestion already. The phrase suggestions

are based on phrases that you have typed before thus

making frequently used phrases extremely easy to

enter. If you want to accept the next word

suggested, you have to press the right arrow key on

the directional pad.

The menu in the Messaging application has been

condensed significantly for Landscape screen

orientations. There’s a great feature in the Messaging

application that lets you copy selected text

messages to your SIM card. This is useful

if you switch your SIM card into new phones a lot.

Unfortunately, the feature does not work with Text

Messages in your Sent Folder.

Pocket MSN has been replaced by Windows Live. It’s

not a terribly useful program since it mostly just

points to Windows Live Messenger and your Windows

Live email account in the Messaging application,

however it does give you options for syncing your

Windows Live Contacts, Messenger Contacts, and

email. Of special interest is the fact that you can

set email syncing options to “As items arrive”.

That means you’ve got free push email with a Windows

Live or Hotmail mail account.

MSN Messenger has been replaced by Windows Live

Messenger. You’ve got a ton of new features here. It

now displays contact photos, links to MSN Spaces,

shows tabs at the bottom for conversations, etc.

The coolest new feature is the “Voice Clips”.

When your in a chat window you can press the “Voice

Clip” button as the left softkey. It immediately

starts recording your voice, and pressing the left

softkey again sends the message. Unfortunately, like

most things related to the buggy new Windows Live

Messenger, it does not always work. Your mileage may

very.

Thankfully, the MMS account on the

Q9h is not integrated with the text messaging

account like on HTC manufactured devices.

Media Player syncs with Windows

Media Center just like any other Windows Mobile

device, but unlike the Professional version, you can actually navigate the Library

view using the hardware buttons! Also, a new

surprise in the Windows Mobile 6 version of Windows

Media Player is the ability to search the library.

Notice how if I type something in the Library view,

all of the songs that may match what I’m typing show

up. While it’s not as much fun as flipping through

“Cover Flow” animations on an Apple iPhone, this

makes finding a particular song VERY easy especially

if you don’t remember the name of the artist or

album.

You can use the Pictures & Videos application to

take your portfolio or family photos with you where

ever you go.

Even though Opera is included as the default,

Internet Explorer Mobile is also included, but it’s

hidden in the “System Tools” folder. It also doesn’t

even work by default. You’ll have to go into the

Menu>Tools>Options>Connections settings in order to

turn on “Automatically Detect Settings”.

The System Tools folder hides some useful options.

The Calendar application is has been updated nicely.

The Day view now shows an animated “ribbon” at the

top showing the time slots for each appointment

listed below.

The File Manager seems to be a customized version

and not the default Windows Mobile version.

Motorola’s version allows you to select multiple

files. Very nice!

A Network Wizard is included to help set-up the

proper settings for your operator. Unfortunately in

my version there were no settings for North American

operators.

A Java Apps Manager is included for running Java Apps.

One thing I miss is that the Windows Mobile 5.0

Smartphone edition does not synchronize with the

Notes in Outlook 2003. Instead it’s only got this

very limited Voice Notes application where you can

record voice memos.

Instead of including the new Microsoft Office

programs that come with Windows Mobile 6 Standard,

the Motorola Q9h includes “Documents to Go”. This is

not a bad thing since the Documents to Go suite

actually has the ability to create new documents

which is more than you can say for the WM6 Standard

version of Office Mobile. The Suite also has a PDF

viewer and ZIP file opener.

In the Documents to Go suite there’s a Selection

Mode that you can use to select, copy/cut, and paste

items.

Zip To Go lets you open Compressed ZIP archives that

you may receive in email or download from the web.

PDF to Go is just a basic Adobe PDF viewer. The

problem with these mobile viewers is they often

don’t load the fonts correctly even if they were

embedded in the PDF during creation.

Of course you get the standard Windows Mobile games.

ActiveSync lets you configure an Exchange Server to

sync with. You can also sync via Bluetooth from

here. If I wasn’t already connected to ActiveSync,

the above menu options would not be grayed out.

There’s a “Task Manager” in

the system tools. You can

use this to close certain programs instead of

letting Windows Mobile manage your memory by itself.

A strange “Media Center” application is included in

order to help give you access to Images, Videos,

Audio, Games and Apps. It essentially searches your

device for those types of files/media and gives you

a listing of them.

An installer for McAfee VirusScan Mobile is included

as well. There aren’t really any viruses for Windows

Mobile, so I don’t see any reason to install this.

It will probably just take up resources and slow you

down.

A VPN program is included to help with connection to

Virtual Private Networks. I’m sure this will be a

welcome edition for the business users.

No smartphone would be complete without some kind of

Voice Recognition software. While many Windows

Mobile devices include Microsoft’s Voice Command

these days, the Motorola Q9h includes VoiceSignal

2.1. It’s not as integrated as Microsoft Voice

Command and doesn’t support Media Player, Calendar,

etc., but it uses menus in addition to speech and

works quite well for calling people. It also works

well through the Bluetooth headset. My first

impression is that it is certainly more accurate

than Microsoft Voice Command.

The camera application is very basic and doesn’t

even use the full screen as a viewfinder.









HELP SUPPORT



Motorola offers very very

limited support for the Q9 on



their website currently.

I think the majority of the support for this device

is supposed to be handled by the carriers.

BUGS AND WISHES





Since

Motorola decided to do some significant

customizations that veered away from the default

Windows Mobile 6 install base, a number of things

were broken, but overall the modifications are

actually better. For example the Voice Recognition

software doesn’t announce appointments, or text

messages, or caller names, but it does a much better

job of recognizing dialing commands. It

doesn’t come with Microsoft Office Mobile, but it

does come with DocumentsToGo which is a more

feature-rich solution. So it’s hard to find fault in

the customizations that Motorola put into the Q9h.



Although, as with Windows Mobile 5.0 Smartphones, I hate how incoming text messages do not

display the actual message on the screen right away.

All it does is play a sound and then you have to

press the right softkey “Message” in order to read it. With a

Pocket PC Phone, all I have to do is glance at the

screen to read the message… I can do that while

driving if it’s mounted on my dashboard. Not so with

the Smartphone.

Now while

the keyboard is one of the best I’ve seen on a

Qwertybar device, I don’t like that the Shift key is

only located on the right side. I use the left Shift

key almost exclusively and it’s a bit of a pain not

having one there. It also takes some getting used to

not having a backspace key on the keyboard (you have

to use the back button instead.)

Lastly, while the shiny plastic

certainly does look great, it also attracts finger

print smudges and dust very easily. The little slot

at the top where the handset speaker is located is a

very nice place for dirt and dust to get into.

PURCHASING







The Motorola Q9h

can be ordered through



Negri Electronics for $585.50 .

ThTake note however that the European version uses the

2100Mhz band

and HSDPA may not work on North American networks (when HSDPA comes around in a few months/years).

PROS





Thumb keyboard feels great

Lots of memory and storage





Software additions are superior to

Microsoft’s own versions (DocumentsToGo,

Opera, VoiceSignal, Bluetooth)

Quadband 850/900/1800/1900mhz GSM/EDGE

with 3G UMTS 2100Mhz





Great speakerphone





CONS

Annoying

start up and shut down sounds

No GPS

No WiFi

Shiny

plastic attracts finger smudges and dust

AT&T,

T-Mobile USA 3G versions sold separately

Value Ease

of Use Features Overall

What

do these ratings mean?





OVERALL IMPRESSION



The three best things about the Motorola

Q9h are the keyboard, the ambient light sensor for

automatic screen brightness/backlight control, and

the custom software additions. It’s also a

pretty nice looking device. The Bluetooth

implementation is great and wireless headsets work

much better here than on other devices. If you’re a fan

of the Qwerty-bar form factor and want a great keyboard, the Motorola Q9h is

definitely worth a look. A thank you to Negri Electronics for providing us with the unit.