Engadget’s iPhone review

Engadget has posted a very detailed review on the new Apple iPhone.

The fact is, there’s only a very short list of properly groundbreaking technologies in the iPhone (multi-touch input), and a very long list of things users are already upset about not having in a $600 cellphone (3G, GPS, A2DP, MMS, physical keyboard, etc.). If you’re prepared to buy into the hype, and thusly, the device, it’s important that purchase (and its subsequent two year commitment to AT&T) not be made for features, but for the device’s paradigm-shifting interface.

Engadget especially has problems with the email program and crashing web browser. I was impressed to see them mention the difficulty in searching for contacts, the lack of text based searching in the iPod interface, and the inconsistent GUI theme designs. Definitely worth a read.