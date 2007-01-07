Cingular Palm Treo 750 Pocket PC Phone

INTRODUCTION



Exactly one year ago (to the day, actually), Palm shook the mobile device world by releasing the 700w, the first Palm device ever to run Windows Mobile. The union was successful. Palm was able to port their acclaimed usability features to Windows Mobile in a great way. Complaints were abound of the 700w not having enough RAM, and Palm responded with the 700wx, a device that added an additional 32MB of RAM, enough to make the device feel quick again. Now, in 2007, Palm is coming to the table with a GSM version of the Treo, this time with UMTS and no external antenna. Has Palm created another winner, or will we send it back to the R & D labs for improvements? Read on for the review, hot off the press!

WHAT’S HOT



The best thing about owning a

Windows Mobile Palm Treo as opposed to any other

Windows Mobile device is the great software

customizations that Palm has integrated with the

operating system. See page 2 for more about these

enhancements. In terms of the Treo's

specifications, it’s got Bluetooth 1.2, a 300Mhz

Samsung

S3C2442 CPU, 128MB ROM, 64MB RAM, Windows Mobile 5.0 (AKU 2.3),

a 1.3MP camera, 240 x 240 64K color screen, 1200 mAh

battery, external MiniSD slot, Quadband GSM/EDGE

(850/900/1800/1900), and Triband UMTS support

(850/1900/2100).

Here’s a look at the comparison grid. The Treo 750 is quite a bit lighter than its predecessor, the 700w/wx. It’s also a tenth of an inch thinner. Click on any device listed for our review.

WHAT’S IN

THE BOX



(all images link to higher resolution)

The Treo 750 comes with: a propietary USB sync cable,

propietary AC adapter, stereo headphones, software CD and

quick start guide. Although my version did not come

with stereo headphones, the shipping version should

include these.

THE DEVICE

The Treo 750's hardware design is very

much the same as all the other Treo's. The internal

antenna design and soft-touch rubbery backing are

the most noticeable and welcomed differences.

The hardware button arrangement is

quite user friendly. All of the important

navigational and action buttons are easily

accessible. Of special note is that the end call

button also acts as the power button. Holding down

this button will toggle the phone power (not the

device power). Pressing it once will bring you to

the Today Screen, pressing it again will put the

device in suspend mode. I have not found any way of

shutting the device off completely short of removing

the battery.

The extra thickness of the device, compared to other, thinner, Windows Mobile device,

actually makes one handed usage of the small

keyboard easier. Compared to the much thinner

T-Mobile Dash, the Treo 750 actually fits in the

hand better. Granted, it's still a bit of a bulge in

the pocket.

On the left side, there are volume

up/down buttons and a customizable button that only

functions with a Press & Hold.

At the bottom, you'll see a stereo

headphone jack, the proprietary sync plug, a

proprietary power plug, and a microphone hole.

Unlike most other HTC devices that use a single jack

for charging, syncing, and stereo audio, the Treo

750 requires separate wires for each of these

functions. I really like having a normal audio jack

on this, but it's kind of a pain to have to use a

separate AC adapter to charge the device.

The right side includes a miniSD

slot under a little flap as well as an Infrared

port. You may remember that the Treo 700w/wx had an external SD, not miniSD, slot. Under the MiniSD slot flap is also a soft

reset button.

The top end of the Treo 750 has a

convenient mute switch that quickly switches the

device's audio off and turns on vibrate mode. Also

note the lack of a large stubby antenna for which previous

Treo's are so well known. The non-telescoping stylus also slides

out of the top of the Treo. It's certainly longer

than many of the other stylus designs you'll find

these days, but it is pretty thin.

On the back is the 1.3 Megapixel

camera, along with the reflection mirror, the

external speaker, external antenna connector,

battery cover, and Cingular logo. All of the dark

blue areas you see on the device are made of a

rubbery "soft touch" material very similar to that

which was introduced with the HTC Prophet (i-mate

JAMin). I really like this material and I hope to

see it used more often.

The SIM card slot is

underneath the 1200mAh battery. This version of the

Treo 750 requires a Cingular UMTS SIM card.

Here’s some YouTube video that should give you a better idea of how the product looks in-hand.

Here you'll see from left to right,

the Qtek 8500 Smartphone, T-Mobile Dash, Palm Treo 750, HTC P3300,

and i-mate JAMin .

The Treo 750 is a bit longer than the JAMin, and

thicker than any of these other devices.

Here you can see a comparison of

the thickness. On top is the Treo 750 ,

then the HTC P3300, T-Mobile Dash, and i-mate JAMin .

At 0.8" thick, the Treo 750 is the thickest here.









INTEGRATED SOFTWARE

As I said before, the thing

that really makes the Palm Windows Mobile devices

stand out from all the other Windows Mobile phones

is the integrated software and alterations that were

made.

On the Today screen, Palm has created some great

enhancements to the normal Windows Mobile Today

screen.

First of all, the Today screen

actually acts as the Phone dialer no matter which

item is selected. If you start typing a person’s

name or phone number, possible matches in your

Contacts database begin to appear. Then all you have

to do is scroll to select the number you want to

dial and then press the green send button. There is

no need to access the native Windows Mobile "Phone"

application, and you can’t because it’s not there.

If you press the green phone

button without any name selected on the Today

screen, a menu appears giving you quick access to

recent phone calls.

You can also get to an on-screen

numberic dial pad from the previous menu or the

Today screen’s right soft key menu.

In the Speed Dial options, you can

set up little speed dial buttons on the Today

screen. You can also make Picture Speed Dials and

assign them to shortcut keys. The Picture Speed

dials use the photos that are assigned to your

contacts in Outlook.

My preset Voicemail speed dial

wasn’t set up correctly. Shouldn’t this be set by

the SIM card?

When someone calls, the general

Windows Mobile incoming call notification pops up. A

useful "Ignore with text message" is available in

the Menu.

The screen that shows while making

a call is a bit different as it’s part of the Today

Screen.

The Call Log is the same as the

normal Windows Mobile one.

One new thing in the Treo 750 is a

threaded text messaging program. This makes text

messages appear like an instant messaging

conversation. Take a look at the above animation to

see how it works. Unfortunately there’s no way to

save or back-up these text messages.

In the Inbox view, conversations

are grouped into single items by default, but can

also be arranged individually.

MMS messages are also handled by

the "Messaging" application.

It’s nice to get a preview when an

MMS is received as well. There’s a picture from Lori

at the beach in CT on January 6th!

The "Inbox" application is

reserved for email only, and supports Exchange,

POP3, IMAP, and Hotmail accounts. It also supports

Microsoft’s Direct Push if you have an Exchange 2003

SP2 server account. That means whenever any of your

Contacts, Calendar Items, Tasks, or emails are

updated your Treo is automatically syncronized. The

Cingular Treo 750 does not support Blackberry

Connect.

I don’t know what this message

means, but it doesn’t sound good. I guess this

happens when I receive MMS messages while I’m

connected to ActiveSync.

There’s a shortcut to download

Good Mobile Messaging software.

The Picsel PDF viewer is included

in ROM for all your PDF viewing needs.

There’s even a nice "Quick Tour"

application in the Programs folder.

The Treo 750 actually includes a

full version of Microsoft Voice Command version 1.5.

This is a great feature. Most people have to pay an

extra $40 to get this software on other Windows

Mobile devices.

The "Sounds" application in the

Programs folder gives you access to a

customized Sounds control panel, including a

"Manage" tab which gives you some interesting extra

options.

The Windows Media Player works well on the Treo 750,

but one thing that plagues the one-handed usage

usability of Windows Mobile 5.0 Pocket PCs is the

inability to navigate the Media Player Library with

one hand (using only the hardware buttons). However,

since the Treo 750 has a keyboard right there, you

can use the Backspace key to access the back button

in the Media Player library! Yay!

In the Settings area there are some options for

setting the Auto-Keyguard feature.

You can also turn on some features

specific to a Wired Car Kit.

The Modem Link program lets you

use the Treo as a modem for your laptop or desktop

while connected through USB or Infrared. The AKU 2.3

update makes connecting to the Treo as a dialup

modem using Bluetooth simply a matter of creating a

bond.

The Wireless Manager control panel

doesn’t do much. You can turn on/off the phone and

bluetooth from here. I wish there were also toggle

buttons for the Direct Push and Data Connection

properties like other HTC devices include.

Here's a speed test video of the

UMTS download speeds. In the New York City area the

speed varied from 200Kb/s to close to 400Kb/s. The

EDGE speeds were around 88Kb/s. Rumor has it that if I

were to choose the 2mb packet I would have gotten a

speed result closer to 800Kb/s.

The 1.3 Megapixel camera is

nothing special as you would expect. It doesn't look

like Palm did anything to customize the software

interface on this. Although, there is one

interesting bug involving paranormal activity that

Maritess Zurbano discovered as seen in the above

video. Perhaps this can be fixed with a future ROM

upgrade.









BENCHMARKS

Spb Benchmark from Spb Software House was used to compare benchmark

speeds on the Treo 750 to other Windows Mobile 5

devices. See the below graphs to see how it

compares.

Oddly the Treo 750 does not fair

too well in the benchmark tests even compared to the

Treo 700w with half as much memory. In real life,

the Treo 750 feels much faster than any of my

devices with a 200Mhz TI OMAP processor which can

occasionally be bogged down my excessive

multitasking.

BATTERY

We

tested the 1200 mAh battery on maximum backlight during

normal usage with Bluetooth on. The Treo 750

lasted for about 8 hours 47 minutes.

HELP SUPPORT



The Treo 750 comes with a manual on the CD and a

Quick Start Guide. There's also a "Quick Tour"

application in the Treo's Programs folder, which is

good for getting to know some of the features

without having to browse through a CD. But the

really nice part about owning a Treo is that you get

90 days of free technical support for learning how

to do anything you want with the Treo. So say you're

having trouble setting up email or transferring

Office documents to your device… all you have to

do is call and they will walk you through it.

BUGS AND WISHES





While I haven't had enough time with the Treo 750 to

iron out every little bug, there were a couple minor

things with which I had issue. By default, the phone

arrived with its phone radio turned off. So after

charging and powering on the device, I still had to

figure out how to get the phone part turned on.



The lower button on the side also doesn't do

anything unless you press and hold it. I thought

that was kind of weird. Furthermore, there's no

dedicated camera button. You have to go into the

Programs folder and then open the Camera app from

there.



The Treo 750 is also missing any kind of video

calling features that are built into the UMTS

specifications. There's no front facing camera

either, so it's likely that this device will not

acquire these features should Cingular decide to

support them in the future.

We complained about the screen in the Treo 700w review, and the complaint still remains – using some applications on a low-resolution, square screen, is a bit cumbersome at times. While Windows Mobile does have support for higher resolution square screens, it’s likely that we won’t see a Windows Mobile Treo with a 480 x 480 screen, because of cost.

Some users may miss having WiFi on this device. The thinking was probably that since the 750 is UMTS capable, most power users will be taking advantage of quicker over the air data speeds, instead of WiFi.

PURCHASING



The Cingular version of the Treo 750 will be available

through Cingular retailers and the Cingular website on January 8th for $399 with a

2 year service agreement (includes $100 mail-in

rebate, a $39.99 or higher voice plan and data

plan).





PROS

Palm Treo usability with Windows Mobile, sans exteneral antenna

GSM with UMTS

Threaded SMS/MMS application

Snappy performance

Soft touch non-slip body

Easy to use keyboard

Can tether to a laptop

Includes a copy of Microsoft Voice Command 1.5

CONS

Form

factor is large compared to other Windows Mobile

devices

No HSDPA

support yet

Sparse

UMTS coverage from Cingular

No way to

power off completely

Square, low resolution

screen makes some programs difficult to use

No WiFi,

no GPS

Value Ease

of Use Features Overall

What

do these ratings mean?

OVERALL IMPRESSION



I love what Palm has done with the

Windows Mobile operating system. Palm is good at listening to their customers – they took the 700w, fixed all of its major flaws, and made it better. The result is the 750.

The

enhancements that Palm has made are really growing

on me and could very well be valuable enough to

choose a Palm Windows Mobile device over many of the

others out there. The Today Screen dialer

enhancements and the chat-like text messaging

software are wonderful and the added phone features

really make the Pocket PC Phone Edition operating

system complete. On the other hand, the Palm Treo

750 is not really very impressive in terms of

hardware and form factor. Sure it's got Quad-Band

GSM/UMTS support, but UMTS isn't exactly widely available in North America right now (to see if there is UMTS in your area, click here, and select "Show 3G" after zooming past the city level). I love the

soft touch rubberized body as well, and the keyboard

is really great, but this thing is huge compared to

my HTC P3300 which has plenty more features built

into it's tiny body (GPS, WiFi, Roller navigation

wheel). It's nice that the Treo 750 has finally lost

the large external antenna, but that should have

been taken out years ago.

What also sets

the Treo 750 apart is the name. Especially in the

U.S., everyone knows what a Palm Treo is.

Nobody's heard of HTC and the other Windows Mobile

devices that they make even though HTC actually

manufactures the Palm Treo as well. With it's

well-known name, excellent software enhancements,

UMTS, and stability, I think the Treo 750 will be

quite successful.