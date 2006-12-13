Samsung BlackJack i607 Blog Review: Final Day 11

Today, on the final day, I’ve got some miscellaneous notes about the Samsung BlackJack before I give my conclusion in the Conclusion post.

The keyboard. Compared to other WM devices with built in keyboards (the list is getting larger by the day), the keyboard on the BlackJack is a bit cramped. Though as with any keyboard, the user can get used to it and find ways to overcome small issues with key spacing. If I were to rank usability of this keyboard, compared to, say, the Palm Treo 700w/wx, I’d give the palm a 4/5 and the BlackJack a 3.5/5.

The speakerphone. It seems that having a speakerphone is a new standard. The speakerphone on the BlackJack is outstanding  it’s loud and clear, and I’m able to step several feet away from the device without my voice sounding distant or fuzzy to the person on the other end. I found myself using speakerphone more than a Bluetooth headset, because doing so was very convenient.

Reliability. I don’t know if this is an issue with just the BlackJack, but there were an uncountable number of times when I had full cellular signal, and was unable to connect to anything. A soft reset of the device would remedy this issue.

