Logitech FreePulse Bluetooth Headphones

INTRODUCTION



I love my iPod. I love

having all my music available to me wherever I go. I

love how easy it is to use. I love the excellent

sound quality. What I do not love is dealing with cables. In fact,

I hate them. When I travel, all the cables I bring

with me are retractable. All my mobile devices have

cradles, including my iPod, Treo and even my

Nintendo DS Lite… because I can’t stand to deal

with a bunch of loose cables on my desk. I refuse to

use wired mobile phone headsets. I don’t use corded

mice. Call me obsessive-compulsive if you wish.





Let’s get back to how much I love my iPod. Let’s

also remember how much I hate cables. It would seem

that there is still one cable that I haven’t managed

to eliminate… the one between my iPod and the

headphones. My current headphones of choice are

either the Bose Quiet Comfort 2 (for traveling on

planes) or the Shure E3c. Both sound great. Both

also have cables so it is truly a love-hate

relationship.



Along comes Logitech with their brand new FreePulse

Wireless Headphones. I purposely avoided 1st

generation wireless iPod headphones because I

seriously doubted the ability of Bluetooth 1.x to

deliver good stereo sound. When I saw that the new

FreePulse headphones were Bluetooth 2.0+EDR I knew I

have to take them for a test drive.

WHAT’S HOT



Let’s see what Logitech is highlighting

about the FreePulse Wireless Headphones:

30mm Neodymium

drivers that deliver crisp, powerful audio

performance

Lightweight at

2 ounces (56.7 grams)

Bluetooth

2.0+EDR with interference-free frequency-hopping

Adapter fits

all devices with a standard audio mini-jack

Custom plates

included for most recent iPods

33 Foot (100

meter) range

7+ Hours of

battery life

Volume

controls on the headphones

SETUP



The

FreePulse comes in a very nice package which

includes everything you need to get going.







Included in the box are the headphones, wireless

transmitter, stereo mini-plug extension cable, 6

iPod custom fit plates, the AC charger and instruction booklet

(not shown).



You must first charge both the headphones and the

wireless transmitter. Logitech has provided an

interesting dual-plug AC charger. You only need to

plug in one 2-prong AC adapter and it will charge

both the headphones and the wireless transmitter.

Although I dislike cables, this is about as elegant a

charging solution as possible… unless they made a

cradle to charge them!





Here

are the headphones and wireless transmitter

charging. It is kind of hard to see, but the tips of

the charging cables each glow orange while the

device it is attached to is charging and stop

glowing when fully charged.

PRODUCT FEATURES



Although the FreePulse is targeted at iPod

owners, it will work with any device that has a

standard stereo mini-jack output. Logitech even

includes a small extension cable in case you are

unable to plug the transmitter directly into the

output of your device. This is nice because you can

also use the FreePulse with your PC or laptop. I

will definitely get some use out of this while

traveling and watching moves on my laptop or playing

my Nintendo DS Lite.



Like I said, the FreePulse is targeted at iPod

owners… at least most of them. Included in the

package are fit plates for The 30 GB 5G iPod with

Video, the 60GB 5G iPod with Video, the iPod Nano,

the iPod Mini, 20GB 4G iPod and the 40GB 4G iPod.

Actually, I should clarify that. The instruction

manual says it comes with separate fit plates for

the 20GB and 40GB 4G iPods. The package I was sent

had 2 fit plates labeled 40GB 4G. I am not sure if

this was simply a packaging error or what, but it

did not affect my testing since I have a 30GB 4G

iPod Photo. The plate fit perfectly.







The

mini-plug on the transmitter is a rather clever

design. It can move within the transmitter’s housing

allowing it to fit many different iPods.





The

transmitter is relatively large, which is a

drawback. Here you can see it attached to my 30GB 4G

iPod Photo.



The headphones look like any other behind-the-neck

headphones. They are very lightweight and the

surface that makes contact with your ear is soft.

The headphones are a little bit tight, but you can

remedy that by bending the band. They still apply

pressure to the outside of the ear, which can be

uncomfortable for some people. If your ears are

sensitive to pressure, you may want to buy these

headphones from somewhere with a liberal return

policy.



To turn the headphones on:

Plug the

transmitter in Press the

small power button on the transmitter until the

LED turns red Press the

small power button on the headphones until the

LED red The LEDs on

both the headphones and the transmitter will

automatically turn blue, indicating they are

paired and ready for use Press play on

your iPod and enjoy!



All-in-all this was really easy. Even better, when

there is no sound coming through the transmitter,

both the headphones and transmitter will turn

themselves off after a few minutes to preserve

battery life. Speaking of battery life, I was very

pleased. Logitech’s claim of 7 hours is right on the

money.



OK, you probably want to know how these headphones

sound. To be honest, I was not expecting them to

sound very good. Let’s face it, Bluetooth is not

exactly known for high audio quality. After

listening to the FreePulse all I have to say is…

WOW. They sound great. I mean really great! Not

quite up there with the Bose Quiet Comfort 2 or the

Shure E3c, but they are close… very close. In

fact, I doubt most people would even hear a

difference. I let several people try them out and

everyone was very impressed and surprised by the

sound quality. To further enhance the sound,

Logitech has included a bass boost on the

headphones, which you activate by pressing and

holding the volume up control and the power button

for a few seconds. The bass boost made a BIG

difference.



I tested the sound quality by listening to the

headphones on several music tracks of different

types including rock, orchestral, and vocal. I

tested them with the iPod’s EQ setting on "Rock"

(which is where I normally leave it set) and also on

"Flat" to see how they performed by with no EQ

assistance. I repeated the same with my Bose and

Shure headphones. The FreePulse delivered clear,

crisp and accurate sound. They definitely sounded

better on the "Rock" EQ setting, but so do the Bose

and Shure.



There was absolutely no static, pops or noise in the

signal. It was pure and clean sound.



Keep in mind that the FreePulse suggested retail

price is $99.99, the Bose $299.99 and the Shure

$179.99. Especially considering the price, I can’t

stress how pleased I am with the sound quality of

the FreePulse.









HELP SUPPORT



Included in the box is a

detailed instruction manual for the headphones as

well as some troubleshooting tips. I really cannot

imagine anyone having problems with the FreePulse.

In the unlikely case that the headphones and

transmitter de-pair, instructions are included to

re-pair them.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS





All you need

to use the FreePulse is a device with a mini-jack audio output. As I

mentioned before, 4G, 5G, Mini and Nano iPods are the target here, but it’ll work with many other devices including your PC or laptop.

BUGS AND WISHES





The FreePulse worked flawlessly… however, I’ll add a few

items to a wish list. First, I would like

the headphones to fold somehow for travel. This

would also help when you wanted to put them away.

The headphones are definitely not big, but smaller

is always better.



Second, I would like a different kind of neck-band.

This one puts too much pressure on the ears. If the

neck-band was more adjustable, perhaps with a

sliding mechanism, it would be better.



Third, is something I always add…

mini-USB. The charging ports on the transmitter and

headphones should be mini-USB. As far as I am

concerned, all charging and sync ports should be

mini-USB. This reduces the number of adapters one

needs to bring while traveling.



Fourth, it would be nice if the headphones allowed

you to control the iPod for functions like pause,

forward and back. This would make it really easy to

just throw the iPod in a bag or pocket and not have

to touch it. Obviously, this would mean connecting

the transmitter via the docking port instead of the

headphone jack. There are pros and cons to this

approach, but I would really like the remote

control.



Lastly, a carrying case for travel would be nice.

PURCHASING





The suggested retail price for the FreePulse is

$99.99 direct from Logitech, however I found them selling for $88.99 at

Froogle.

PROS

Outstanding sound quality

Flawless pairing

No static

Easy to use

Good battery life

Lots of fit plates

included

Can be used with any

device with a mini-jack audio output

Excellent value

Did I mention they sound

great?

CONS

Headphones place too much

pressure on the ear

Transmitter is a little

large but the width matches the iPod Nano perfectly

No noise canceling

Value Ease

of Use Features Overall

What

OVERALL IMPRESSION







So maybe you don’t hate cables as much as I do. Most

people probably don’t. But, if you are the type of

person who loves a Bluetooth headset for your mobile

phone, you really should check out the FreePulse. It

is just as liberating to free yourself from the

cable between your iPod and headphones as it is to

eliminate the cable between your phone and headset.

Add on top of that excellent sound quality, easy of

use and a great price and Logitech has a winner.

Actually, I am quite enamored with the FreePulse…

this is one of the best mobile products I have used

in a long time. As long as the fit of the headphones

is comfortable to you, you cannot go wrong here.



Furthermore, using the FreePulse has given me a new

optimistic outlook on Bluetooth. I cannot wait until

more mobile phones and PDAs ship with Bluetooth

2.0+EDR and we get more Bluetooth 2.0 headsets. I

can only imagine how much better the sound quality

will be. Take it another step further and I cannot

wait to see an iPod or other MP3 player with

Bluetooth 2.0+EDR built-in! When that happens, the

3rd party manufacturers like Logitech can

concentrate even more on just the headphones and not

have to worry about the wireless transmitter at all.

The future of wireless audio is looking pretty darn

bright in my opinion.



Congratulations, Logitech on a GREAT product.



