Short Take: Motorola’s PC850 Bluetooth PC Adapter







SIMPLE TO USE

The Motorola PC850 Bluetooth PC adapter (figure 1),

reminiscent of a Star Trek Starship torpedo, ships

with a mini CD containing the WIDCOMM Bluetooth

software version 4.0.1.2500.

(all images link to higher resolution)



Figure 1: Motorola PC850 Bluetooth

PC adapter.

In order not to conflict with the Windows XP integrated

Bluetooth stack, the WIDCOMM drivers must be installed

first before inserting the dongle into a USB port. The

USB plug revealed (Figure 2).



Figure 2: The Motorola PC850’s

USB plug.

The WIDCOMM drivers provide a full featured set of

Bluetooth services which include:

Bluetooth Imaging

Audio Gateway

Headset

PIM Synchronization

Fax

File Transfer

PIM Item Transfer

Dial-up Networking

Network Access

Bluetooth Serial Port

STREAMING AUDIO

The pairing of Bluetooth stereo headphones

such as the Motorola HT820 we reviewed here was simple. By placing the Motorola HT820

in pairing mode and a "find device" command from the

PC (figure 3), discovers and pairs the two

together.



Figure 3: The WIDCOMM Bluetooth driver provide a simple

way to find and pair with new devices.

Once the devices are paired, a connection is initiated.

A message box is displayed to remind the user that the

PC audio stream has been redirected to the Bluetooth

device (Figure 4).



Figure 4: WIDCOMM’s notice of a successful high

quality audio connection.

The Motorola PC850 successfully paired and connected

with the Motorola DC800 Bluetooth Home Stereo

Adapter we reviewed here. However the DC800 never streamed any audio

to a stereo. Motorola support came to the conclusion

that the output of the DC800 may be possibly faulty.

pocketnow.com will endeavor to have Motorola provide

a replacement DC800 to validate it’s complete

functionality.

ACTIVESYNC BLUES

The problem with the Microsoft and WIDCOMM Bluetooth

stack is that they do not play well together. Pocket

PC vendors who choose to include the WIDCOMM

Bluetooth drivers with Windows Mobile force their

users to use WIDCOMM Bluetooth drivers on Windows XP

and vice versa with the Microsoft Bluetooth stack.

Windows Mobile 5.0 Pocket PCs such as the T-Mobile

MDA and Dell X51v which include the Microsoft

Bluetooth stack are unable to successfully pair with

ActiveSync using the Motorola PC850.

PURCHASING



The Motorola PC850 Bluetooth PC adapter can be

purchased from Motorola for $49.99 here. The street price is about $30. Motorola

also offers kits with the PC850 which include the

H500 headset or the HT820 stereo headphones.





PROS

Full featured WIDCOMM drivers

Simple to use

CONS

Unable to successfully stream audio to the Motorola

DC800

Unable to pair with Microsoft Bluetooth stack

Pricey

OVERALL

IMPRESSION