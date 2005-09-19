Comparison: Altec Lansing iM7 / Cambridge SoundWorks PlayDock MP3







INTRODUCTION



Are you in the market

for a higher-end portable MP3 player speaker system?

Today we look at curious-looking offerings from Altec

Lansing and Cambridge SoundWorks, the inMotion iM7

and PlayDock MP3, respectively. Both promise to provide

rich tone and room filling sound while keeping to

the mobility factor in mind. We’ll dissect each in

terms of sound, features, and usefulness, to help

you decide which one is right for you. You hear?

WHAT’S HOT



Below is a comparison of each system’s

physical dimensions and MSRP.

Device H

x W x D Weight MSRP Altec

Lansing iM7 6.5" x

16.7" x 6.5" 11lbs

| 4.9kg $249.95 Cambridge

SoundWorks PlayDock MP3 9.7" x 11" x

10.3 " 14lbs

| 6.3kg $199.99

Both

players aren’t lightweights – and aren’t the ideal

mobile companion (neither comes with a case), but

have handles on the back for easy tote-around.

The PlayDock MP3 users a unique three speaker system

with subwoofer and wide firing speaker angles to

project sound, while the iM7 uses a proprietary

bass system to produce rich midbass out of its

dual "subwoofers" along the sides. The PlayDock

MP3 comes with several inserts that allow it to

ask as a cradle for many popular devices on the

market, while the iM7 is more so targeted towards

the iPod owner, allowing for track controls via

the remote, and video output for color iPods.

PRODUCT FEATURES

– Altec Lansing iM7



(all images

link to higher resolution)

Box

contents include: male/male audio cable, international plug set,

AC adapter (not shown), remote with battery, iPod mini plastic insert,

quick start instructions, user manuel, and the iM7.

The

iM7 is reminiscent of a 80s style boombox (think MC Hammer), and

is clearly made to fit an iPod in the center…

…like

so. Since the iM7 is made to house all iPod types (I’m unsure about

the iPod nano at this time), it comes with a cradle for the mini.

When

you press the area above the dock, the door slowly opens, revealing

a piston-like plastic piece that is shimmied

forward by a "pusher" mechanism behind (a great piece

of engineering!). You’d want to set the pusher all the way back when

using a thick iPod photo, or all the way forward when using a thinner

iPod mini, etc.

Logitech

loves to use blue LEDs. On the top of the unit you’ll find power

and volume control. If an iPod is docked, it’ll turn on with

the unit and begin charging.

The

iM7 carries on the silver mesh theme onto the back. The internal

handle has a rubber insert for a good grip.

On

the back, there is an s-video and composite video

output (for use within any color-screened iPod, allowing

you to view pictures on a larger screen), power connection, headphone

jack, and auxiliary audio input (for use with other audio sources).

The

iM7 can also be powered via four D batteries, which provided 4-6

hours of playback time depending on the volume.

The

remote is very small, and lets you adjust bass, treble and volume

on the unit (with no visual indication of the current level, which

can be frustrating), and forward/reverse/play/pause controls for

your iPod. The range of the remote was a decent 10-15 feet, making

it more suited towards closer-range indoor than outdoor use. Unfortunately,

if you loose the remote, you’ll never be able to adjust bass or treble

again!

PRODUCT

FEATURES – Cambridge SoundWorks PlayDock MP3

Box contents: Two types

of charging cables, user guide, AC power adapter (not shown), two

big and two small rubber inserts, and the PlayDock MP3.

An

iPod connected to the system looks attractive; I really didn’t mind

the wire coming from the top. Unfortunately, you cannot charge an

iPod or adjust playback controls, but as mentioned earlier, this

is really made for a range of MP3 players, rather than just the iPod.

Somewhere

bellow the large handle at the rear is the internal rechargeable

battery, which keeps the unit powered for 5-10 hours, depending on

volume. The battery certainly adds weight to the unit, but it also

adds value.

You may only power Dell and Creative MP3 players via

the onboard charging system.

The

PlayDock MP3 uses an interesting three speaker system. The center

speaker takes on the role of a subwoofer for low frequencies, while

the stereo side speakers reproduce mids and highs. As you could imagine,

the firing angle of the speakers…

…coupled

with the "wide" setting, can really make for some excellent

sound dispersion. Also on the control panel are volume and power/standby

control, but no bass or treble adjustment. Blue LEDs would have been

cooler, but we’ll settle for green.

COMPARISON

The iM7 is wider than the PlayDock

MP3, but smaller in height and depth. Both use the

same white/silver color scheme.

Sound…

Both

systems were able to produce rich midtones and

clear highs. When it was time for the deep bass

rap test, the differences became a bit more apparent.

Both struggled to produce the rock-bottom frequencies

of the Ying Yang Twins, but I heard less distortion

coming from the iM7 during strenuous volume levels

and deep bass. This is because, as I found out

later during an attempt to dissect the iM7 (which

required the removal of a dozen screws rather than

pulling off a speaker grille), it’s got two speakers

acting like subwoofers, placed on either end of

the body, compared to just one speaker acting as

the subwoofer on the PlayDock MP3. The stereo subwoofers

seem to help. I also liked the fact that I was

able to adjust bass and treble on the iM7, but

was annoyed by there being no visible indication

of the levels of each. This kept me from knowing

how much bass was too much, and forced me to adjust

the bass in small increments when changing music

types, rather than being able to reference an exact

level.

Regarding

volume, both systems showed little distortion

at the upper peaks of their volume capacity, and

projected sound into surrounding rooms in my testing

area. The PlayDock MP3, however, with it’s wide-firing

speaker design, and "wide" setting on

the unit, was the true winner in sound projection.

At one point, I placed the PlayDock MP3 near my

computer station (in the center of my 5.1 speaker

setup) and played back some audio from an MP3 player.

Friends in the room could have sworn that the music

was coming from the surround speakers, rather

than the PlayDock MP3. The point of the story –

they’ve put some excellent sound

engineering into the PlayDock MP3 that really make

for a multi-dimensional listening experience, great

for larger rooms and especially outdoors.

Features…

Both

have an interesting shape, but if a beauty contest

were to be held for sexiest MP3 player (with these

two systems being the finalists), I’d give the

ribbon to the PlayDock MP3 – I like the robust

look of the half circle large silver mesh screen,

but that’s just me!

I

can tell that a lot planning went

into the iM7 – I really like how the iPod fits

seamlessly into the system, which is controlled

by a remote. The video-outs are a terrific

idea, making the iM7 a dock not only to charge

your iPod (which does so even when the iM7 is off),

but a dock for viewing your images on a TV. For

those without an iPod, you’ll need to use the auxiliary

port on the rear, and place your unit to the side,

rather in the comfy dock. I didn’t like how there

was no built in battery, especially at this pricepoint,

and no battery indicator either for when you decide

to buy the four D batteries.

The

PlayDock is more so targeted to those who are seeking

a more generic portable playback system for their

MP3 player. I like the thought that went into making

the rubber inserts house a variety of devices,

but the charging option is limited to only Dell

and Creative devices. The rechargeable internal

battery is a great help when bringing the unit

out to the pool or deck, but like the iM7, has

no accompanying indicator.

HELP SUPPORT



Both systems are easy

to use, and come with instructions for any issues you

may have.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS



For the iM7, you’ll

need an iPod photo, mini, 4G, or 3G to be able to utilize the docking

features. Otherwise, you can use any auxiliary audio source using the

input on the rear. And for the PlayDock MP3, to be able to "fit" in

the rubber sleeves, you’ll need to have

a NOMAD Zen, Zen Touch, Zen Micro, Apple iPod and Apple iPod Mini,

Dell Pocket DJ and "other similar MP3 players" – which basically means

that you’ll get any rectangle/square shaped MP3 player to fit. To charge,

though, you’ll need to have a Dell or Creative device.

BUGS AND WISHES





By

the time you’ve gotten to this section, you know

what gripes I have for each. For a recap, view the

Cons of each below.

PURCHASING





The

cheapest price that I could find on the Altec Lansing iM7 came from

Abt

electronics for $219. I quick search on Google’s Froogle will show

a large amount of stores that offer this system. As for the Cambridge

SoundWorks PlayDock MP3, you can purchase it direct from Cambridge

SoundWorks for $199.99,

although at the time of this review, it was on backorder.

Altec

Lansing iM7…

PROS



Curious

design



Acts as

an iPod dock with video outputs



Great frequency

range

Treble/bass/volume

and iPod playback adjustments via remote

International

plug set included

CONS



No volume/bass/treble

indicator

No

rechargeable battery



A bit pricey

Value Ease

of Use Features Overall

Cambridge

SoundWorks PlayDock MP3…

PROS



Curious

design



Built in rechargeable battery



Superior sound dispersion,

ideal for outdoors

Most MP3

players can fit in cradle

Can charge

and power Dell and Creative devices

CONS



No remote



No volume indicator



No bass/treble adjustment

Can charge

only Dell and Creative devices

Value Ease

of Use Features Overall

What

do these ratings mean?

OVERALL IMPRESSION



In conclusion, there is no clear cut winner

here, as you can tell by the same overall rating on each (but different

marks in the other three categories). If you are looking for a top-notch

iPod companion speaker system that has some great iPod-centric features

and can produce full tone, the iM7 is an excellent choice. But if you’d

like a bit of versatility in being able to playback audio from a variety

of MP3 players (and have them rest in the cradle, not off to the side),

or if you need a player that can sit poolside and distribute sound

far and wide, the PlayDock MP3 is the better choice. Take your pick,

and happy listening!



