Logitech Z-2300 THX-Certified Multimedia Speakers

INTRODUCTION



Logitech claims that

the Z-2300 speaker system "…combines everything

you need in a sound system – THX-certified performance

and quality, beautiful looks, and more than enough

power to fill your room with great sound." As

the title of this review insinuates, one of those

claims is dead-on (come on, guess). How about the

others? Read on for the detailed review!





WHAT’S HOT



According

to the THX website, THX-certification "…guarantees

the highest possible fidelity for your MP3s, CDs,

DVDs, games, and digital audio sources, and you

can enjoy a cinema-quality experience right at

your own desktop." In my experience with various

THX-certified products, the claim is true each

time.

Logitech

Z-2300 Altec

Lansing MX5021 Klipsch

ProMedia 2.1 Nominal

Power 200

watts 90

watts 200

watts Loudness (SPL) 117dB 103dB 106dB Subwoofer

Size 8" 6.5" 6.5" Signal-to-Noise 100dB 80dB 98dB Frequency

Response 35Hz-20kHz 30Hz – 22kHz 30Hz -20kHz MSRP $149.95 $199 $179

In

comparison to similarly priced THX-certified 2.1

systems, the Z-2300 is ahead of the group in loudness

and signal-to-noise (which measures the ratio

between input sounds vs. background static/noise

– the higher, the cleaner the sound), and has the

most affordable price. But, even with a larger,

8" subwoofer, the Z-2300 still cannot dip

below 35Hz frequencies as the others are able.

PRODUCT

FEATURES



(all

images link to higher resolution)

The

box is big and bold in Logitech green.

The

ported subwoofer enclosure features an 8" long-throw

subwoofer. Logitech’s choice of silver and black

makes for an attractive box.

The

subwoofer driver is branded with the Logitech logo.

The

rear of the subwoofer has connections for left

and right speaker and the wired remote.

Under the wire connections is a main power switch

and a fuse.

The

satellites continue the black and gray theme. The

THX logo is displayed on the front logo marker.

I wasn’t fond of the slant that was

integrated into the satellites, which made it impossible

to change their firing angle.

If

you’ve seen these speakers before on various websites,

it was most likely without the covers (as they

appear more modern without them). Most computer

satellites feature a midrange woofer and a tweeter,

but in this case, Logitech used one

2.5″ polished aluminum phase plug driver, with an air inlet above. Did the lack

of a true tweeter hurt the speaker’s ability to produce good highs? Page two

will explain.

I

was impressed with the look and quality of the

wired remote. There is a bass adjustment nob which

changes the volume of the subwoofer, and an earphone

jack. A cool blue LED indicates that the power

button has been depressed. Logitech missed

adding an auxiliary input, which is an invaluable

feature if you plan on connecting the system

to two input sources (iPod and computer, for example).

The oversized volume dial feels silky-smooth to

turn, and is very sensitive. At the above pictured

volume setting, the system was at what I consider

a "loud"

listening level. If 25% volume means a loud listening

level, you can deduce that these speakers get

immensely

loud.

The speakers are plug

and play and thus extremely easy to use with any

computer or audio device configuration.

LISTENING

EXPERIENCE

Music

:

In rock music, voices were natural sounding and

not "tinny." Jazz and funk sounded expressive

as the Z-2300 were able to recreate each percussion

note clearly and accurately, even without any "true" tweeter.

I usually boost the treble in Windows when using

my Klipsch Ultra 5.1s, because I like the highs

– doing so often makes the treble feel a bit forced.

The Z-2300s were a bit more sensitive to treble,

and thus required a lesser amount of treble boost

to satisfy my ears.





If you’ve read any

of my speaker reviews, you know that no speaker

gets my stamp of approval unless they can pass

my foundation-shaking rap test. Turning to a few

tracks of the Ying Yang Twins, I was generally

impressed with the capability of the subwoofer

to rattle my teeth, but found that during a few

super low notes, namely in Ying Yang Twins’ Georgia

Dome, the subwoofer fell silent as it tried

to play a frequency most likely below its rated

35Hz mark. Besides the most extreme cases, the

Z-2300 sub is very capable.

Games

:

With an outstanding signal-to-noise ratio (100dB),

you can expect the Z-2300 to be super sensitive

when you need them to be so that you can hear every

detail. Playing Counter Strike: Source was

a pleasure, as I could hear the slightest hint

of an approaching enemy’s foot step. While a surround

speaker setup is ideal for games, the Z-2300s excellent

R/L channel dispersion made for a dynamic audio

environment.

Movies

:

2.1 speaker systems notoriously don’t fair too

well with movies because they fail to create a

3D soundstage like a 5.1/7.1 system. That in mind,

I was amazed at how, at times, it sounded as if

voices were coming from a center channel, and background

sounds were originating from behind me. This is

where the THX-certification shines.

Loudness

:

With the capability to produce 117dB of sound,

it’s no wonder that during testing my volume dial

never exceeded the halfway point. Any higher and

I’d have to check the windows to see if they had

shattered. During one brave attempt, I moved the

volume to about 60% while listening to a rap song,

and found the subwoofer to begin to distort at

75% bass. I turned down the bass nob about 25%,

and the bass was clear again.

BUGS AND WISHES



A

minor gripe with this system is the capability of

the subwoofer – for those moments where a bone-shaking

frequency under 35Hz needs to be produced, the subwoofer

gets quiet. Missing from the system is an auxiliary

input for use with an MP3 player, gaming system,

or television. And finally, the speakers fire upwards

and cannot be adjusted, which could be a problem

if you set the speakers above listening level.

PROS



THX-certified



Crystal

clear sound

Excellent

for movies



Great price

Loud!

CONS



Subwoofer

floor is only 35Hz



No auxiliary

input



Speakers

fire upwards and cannot be adjusted

Value Ease

of Use Features Overall

What

do these ratings mean?

OVERALL

IMPRESSION

I’ve always been partial to offerings from

Klipsch – I’ve owned many of their products, and to

me they represent a very high level of quality. I expected

the ProMedia 2.1 THX system to remain the king on the

block even with, but as indicated by the ratings above,

Logitech has brought to the market the next champion

in high-end 2.1 multimedia audio.





