Dell’s Digital Jukebox 20GB
Some avid pocketnow readers might be wondering why we are reviewing
something unrelated to Pocket PCs. Well, we are making new strides to
expand the current borders of our current coverage to anything in the
mobile world, excluding Palm based hardware and software. And so begins
our journey to uncharted waters…
WHAT’S
HOT
At about the size of a deck of cards, the DJ remains
compact enough to join you on your morning trek to the gym. Although
the DJ has a good bit of weight associated with it, it has a very sturdy
and high-quality feel, which is one characteristic that Dell’s products
are known for.
Changes are, if you are reading this review you either a) own an iPod,
b) are considering an iPod, or c) have gotten the chance to play around
with an iPod; it is my firm belief that the Dell DJ was created in an
attempt to be a (lower-priced) iPod-alternative — so it is only appropriate
that the DJ is compared to the iPod in several aspects. It is important
to note that, at the time of this review, the DJ cost about $150 less
than a similar iPod with the same 20GB capacity.
Check
out the dimensions of the DJ compared to that of the Apple iPod 20GB:
Dell
DJ 20GB
Apple iPod 20GB
|Dimensions
|4.1″
x 2.7″ x 0.86″
|4.1″
x 2.4″ x 0.62″
|Weight
|7.61
oz
|5.6
oz
|LCD
(measured diagonal)
|2″
|2″
With the same capacity, the DJ weighs in at 2.01 oz more than the iPod,
which can be a significant amount of weight, especially for those looking
for a digital audio player that they can wear without knowing it.
Since my DJ will also be a new integrated part of my car audio system,
aesthetics is important to me. With its clean and contemporary lines,
brushed metal-like finish, and rounded edges (really reminds me of the
Axim X3), the DJ would stand out to me more so than the milky-white
iPod. The below images are taken from the Dell
and Apple websites.
The backlight on the Dell is a beautiful hue of blue that also shines
through the buttons, making low-light and dark listening sessions not
a problem. The iPod, on the other hand, lights up bluish white, with
red accents on the buttons. I prefer the Dell’s backlighting.
One of the major highlights of the DJ is its battery life. Dell claims
an outstanding 20 hours of battery life under a full charge, while Apple
claims the iPod to operate for only 8 hours. Did I actually experience
a full 20 hours? Well, no, probably because I was constantly having
the backlight turn back on, as I was messing around with settings, etc.
You have the ability to record audio on the DJ, as it has a built in
mic that does a surprisingly great job at picking up audio. I could
imagine this being a great tool for recording lectures or the like.
The DJ can also be used as a mobile hard drive. When the USB cable is
connected, a new device appears in My Computer, allowing the user to
drag and drop files into the DJ directory. You are unable to access
any files, however, on the DJ itself, even if they are of audio format.
Although I am not fortunate enough to enjoy the speed of USB 2.0 (I
know, what am I thinking?), I could imagine song transfer to be lighting
fast between computer and DJ. With USB 1.1, transferring my 1000 songs
(all acquired legally, of course) took well over an hour. Interestingly,
you can actual charge your DJ while connected via USB, but only if battery
capacity is above 25%.
WHAT’S
IN THE BOX?
User’s Guide: Provides adequate information on DJ operation.
Software:
Includes a special version of Musicmatch Jukebox, and drivers.
Case:
Although a bit on the basic and ugly side, provides great protection
of your DJ.
Headphones:
Ear-bud type produce so-so sound quality, but what else do you expect
from ear-buds?
Wired
Remote: Allows you to play, pause, skip track forward and backwards,
and control volume — is a big help at the gym or other active situations.
Power
Cables: The DJ takes 4-6 hours to charge, or an overnight, whichever
is more convenient.
PRODUCT
FEATURES
Dell
encloses a sticker on the screen that reminds the user not to steal
music, keeping the DJ legal!
My
hand isn’t too big, so this photo may be a bit deceiving. Nevertheless,
the Dell feels comfortable and very sturdy in hand, allowing for one-handed
operation (with a bit of practice).
The
case is snug around the device.
On
the top of the DJ, front left to right: button lock, USB port, wired
remote port, and headphone jack.
And
on the side, front left to right: power button, volume control, recorder
button, and microphone (to the right of my thumb).
The buttons on the front keep device operation relatively simple and
straightforward. From top left to bottom right: back button, clicking
scroll wheel, home button, back, play/pause, and forward. The scroll
wheel has a smooth feel to it, but can tend to be slow when trying to
move through a large number of files. I’ve actually heard complains
from iPod owners that their touch-sensitive scroll system moves a bit
too fast. The best wheel, in my opinion, would be similar to the Dell
wheel, only with an ability to accelerate as the rate of your scrolling
increases.
This
is the main menu that you can access by pressing the “Home”
key. The menu system, I found, was very easy to navigate.
The
“Settings” menu, although bland and very limiting, is clear.
You can set owner information, tweak a 4-band equalizer, specify backlight
time (with no always-on option?), enter contrast values, enable idle
shutdown, and choose language.
The
“Information” menu reveals how much space you have available,
and also gives you numeric song statistics.
Tunes
can be browsed by playlist entry, album, artist, genre, or by all tracks.
Once
you are in a specific sub-catagory, you can select “Find”
and search for the first letter of the song that you are looking for.
The
“Now Playing” screen is attractive and clean. It displays
artist, song, album, and track progress (via the bar on the bottom).
And
at night? Well, it was tough getting in a dark shot, but the above is
a decent representation of the blue color it illuminates. The brightness
on the screen is a bit dull in the picture, but is well-done in reality.
I was never a fan of Musicmatch, even though they continue to improve
the software. Media transfer is painless with the software, however.
Just select the playlist you want to add your tunes to, and the transfer
begins. It is advisable that you assemble playlists on PC, because it
becomes cumbersome to build large playlists on the DJ.
HELP
SUPPORT
If you have any technical problems with
the DJ, which I doubt you will, since operation is very straight forward
— something that my parents would be able to use — then Dell provides
topnotch tech support on all of its offerings, the DJ included.
OPTIONS
The DJ comes in two models: 15GB and 20GB.
Besides capacity, the two models are identical.
BUGS
AND WISHES
I’d like to have the ability to keep the
backlight on at all times, as I plan to use this in my car audio setup
as mentioned earlier, and having the beautiful display be lit at all
times would really be an eye catcher for passengers.
I would also like to see some sort of scroll-wheel acceleration option,
because with 20GB of space, you can be sure that DJ buyers will have
thousands of tunes to scroll through, and the wheel just does not allow
for quick scrolling.
I took the DJ out for a jog prior to writing this review, and I certainly
felt its weight and size, which was a bit bothersome. Reducing the thickness
of the device would make for some very sweet dimensions.
As mentioned about, Musicmatch never got me excited, even as a special
Dell-edition targeted towards DJ usage. I’d like to see Dell produce
an easy digital audio transfer utility with a few advanced options,
(syncing, scheduled syncing, the ability to rename files on the DJ,
etc.).
A cradle would surely be a nice addition to the DJ package, but for
the price, I don’t think it is a necessary addition.
PURCHASING
At the time of this review, the 15GB DJ
was being sold direct
from Dell for $199, while the 20GB version was posted at $279, plus
a 10% off limited-time promotion.
PROS
Bang-for-buck
factor is high!
Outstanding
battery life
Solid
build quality
- Clean
and modern aesthetics; very attractive
- Great
sound quality
- Beautiful
backlight
- Intuitive
interface
CONS
A
bit heavy and bulky for active users
- Scrolling
wheel can be slow
Lack
of advanced options
- Desktop
software is too fancy
- No
included cradle
OVERALL
IMPRESSION
I have officially welcomed the Dell Digital Jukebox
into my life: it’ll be getting frequent use in the car and at the gym.
Dell’s first attempt as an iPod alternative is a successful one, especially
since the majority of hardcore music-listeners are looking for something
affordable with high usability. So, you ask, has the DJ dethroned the
iPod? Not just yet, but for those looking for an affordable, great looking,
and easy to use digital media player to store and play their music collection,
the Dell Digital Jukebox seems to be playing the right tune.