Dell’s Digital Jukebox 20GB



Some avid pocketnow readers might be wondering why we are reviewing

something unrelated to Pocket PCs. Well, we are making new strides to

expand the current borders of our current coverage to anything in the

mobile world, excluding Palm based hardware and software. And so begins

our journey to uncharted waters…





WHAT’S

HOT

At about the size of a deck of cards, the DJ remains

compact enough to join you on your morning trek to the gym. Although

the DJ has a good bit of weight associated with it, it has a very sturdy

and high-quality feel, which is one characteristic that Dell’s products

are known for.



Changes are, if you are reading this review you either a) own an iPod,

b) are considering an iPod, or c) have gotten the chance to play around

with an iPod; it is my firm belief that the Dell DJ was created in an

attempt to be a (lower-priced) iPod-alternative — so it is only appropriate

that the DJ is compared to the iPod in several aspects. It is important

to note that, at the time of this review, the DJ cost about $150 less

than a similar iPod with the same 20GB capacity.

Check

out the dimensions of the DJ compared to that of the Apple iPod 20GB:

Dell

DJ 20GB



Apple iPod 20GB

Dimensions 4.1″

x 2.7″ x 0.86″ 4.1″

x 2.4″ x 0.62″ Weight 7.61

oz 5.6

oz LCD

(measured diagonal) 2″ 2″



With the same capacity, the DJ weighs in at 2.01 oz more than the iPod,

which can be a significant amount of weight, especially for those looking

for a digital audio player that they can wear without knowing it.



Since my DJ will also be a new integrated part of my car audio system,

aesthetics is important to me. With its clean and contemporary lines,

brushed metal-like finish, and rounded edges (really reminds me of the

Axim X3), the DJ would stand out to me more so than the milky-white

iPod. The below images are taken from the Dell

and Apple websites.







The backlight on the Dell is a beautiful hue of blue that also shines

through the buttons, making low-light and dark listening sessions not

a problem. The iPod, on the other hand, lights up bluish white, with

red accents on the buttons. I prefer the Dell’s backlighting.



One of the major highlights of the DJ is its battery life. Dell claims

an outstanding 20 hours of battery life under a full charge, while Apple

claims the iPod to operate for only 8 hours. Did I actually experience

a full 20 hours? Well, no, probably because I was constantly having

the backlight turn back on, as I was messing around with settings, etc.





You have the ability to record audio on the DJ, as it has a built in

mic that does a surprisingly great job at picking up audio. I could

imagine this being a great tool for recording lectures or the like.



The DJ can also be used as a mobile hard drive. When the USB cable is

connected, a new device appears in My Computer, allowing the user to

drag and drop files into the DJ directory. You are unable to access

any files, however, on the DJ itself, even if they are of audio format.



Although I am not fortunate enough to enjoy the speed of USB 2.0 (I

know, what am I thinking?), I could imagine song transfer to be lighting

fast between computer and DJ. With USB 1.1, transferring my 1000 songs

(all acquired legally, of course) took well over an hour. Interestingly,

you can actual charge your DJ while connected via USB, but only if battery

capacity is above 25%.





WHAT’S

IN THE BOX?









User’s Guide: Provides adequate information on DJ operation.

Software:

Includes a special version of Musicmatch Jukebox, and drivers.

Case:

Although a bit on the basic and ugly side, provides great protection

of your DJ.

Headphones:

Ear-bud type produce so-so sound quality, but what else do you expect

from ear-buds?

Wired

Remote: Allows you to play, pause, skip track forward and backwards,

and control volume — is a big help at the gym or other active situations.

Power

Cables: The DJ takes 4-6 hours to charge, or an overnight, whichever

is more convenient.

PRODUCT

FEATURES

Dell

encloses a sticker on the screen that reminds the user not to steal

music, keeping the DJ legal!

My

hand isn’t too big, so this photo may be a bit deceiving. Nevertheless,

the Dell feels comfortable and very sturdy in hand, allowing for one-handed

operation (with a bit of practice).

The

case is snug around the device.

On

the top of the DJ, front left to right: button lock, USB port, wired

remote port, and headphone jack.

And

on the side, front left to right: power button, volume control, recorder

button, and microphone (to the right of my thumb).



The buttons on the front keep device operation relatively simple and

straightforward. From top left to bottom right: back button, clicking

scroll wheel, home button, back, play/pause, and forward. The scroll

wheel has a smooth feel to it, but can tend to be slow when trying to

move through a large number of files. I’ve actually heard complains

from iPod owners that their touch-sensitive scroll system moves a bit

too fast. The best wheel, in my opinion, would be similar to the Dell

wheel, only with an ability to accelerate as the rate of your scrolling

increases.

This

is the main menu that you can access by pressing the “Home”

key. The menu system, I found, was very easy to navigate.

The

“Settings” menu, although bland and very limiting, is clear.

You can set owner information, tweak a 4-band equalizer, specify backlight

time (with no always-on option?), enter contrast values, enable idle

shutdown, and choose language.

The

“Information” menu reveals how much space you have available,

and also gives you numeric song statistics.

Tunes

can be browsed by playlist entry, album, artist, genre, or by all tracks.

Once

you are in a specific sub-catagory, you can select “Find”

and search for the first letter of the song that you are looking for.



The

“Now Playing” screen is attractive and clean. It displays

artist, song, album, and track progress (via the bar on the bottom).

And

at night? Well, it was tough getting in a dark shot, but the above is

a decent representation of the blue color it illuminates. The brightness

on the screen is a bit dull in the picture, but is well-done in reality.



I was never a fan of Musicmatch, even though they continue to improve

the software. Media transfer is painless with the software, however.

Just select the playlist you want to add your tunes to, and the transfer

begins. It is advisable that you assemble playlists on PC, because it

becomes cumbersome to build large playlists on the DJ.





HELP

SUPPORT

If you have any technical problems with

the DJ, which I doubt you will, since operation is very straight forward

— something that my parents would be able to use — then Dell provides

topnotch tech support on all of its offerings, the DJ included.





OPTIONS

The DJ comes in two models: 15GB and 20GB.

Besides capacity, the two models are identical.





BUGS

AND WISHES

I’d like to have the ability to keep the

backlight on at all times, as I plan to use this in my car audio setup

as mentioned earlier, and having the beautiful display be lit at all

times would really be an eye catcher for passengers.



I would also like to see some sort of scroll-wheel acceleration option,

because with 20GB of space, you can be sure that DJ buyers will have

thousands of tunes to scroll through, and the wheel just does not allow

for quick scrolling.



I took the DJ out for a jog prior to writing this review, and I certainly

felt its weight and size, which was a bit bothersome. Reducing the thickness

of the device would make for some very sweet dimensions.



As mentioned about, Musicmatch never got me excited, even as a special

Dell-edition targeted towards DJ usage. I’d like to see Dell produce

an easy digital audio transfer utility with a few advanced options,

(syncing, scheduled syncing, the ability to rename files on the DJ,

etc.).



A cradle would surely be a nice addition to the DJ package, but for

the price, I don’t think it is a necessary addition.





PURCHASING

At the time of this review, the 15GB DJ

was being sold direct

from Dell for $199, while the 20GB version was posted at $279, plus

a 10% off limited-time promotion.





PROS



Bang-for-buck

factor is high!



Outstanding

battery life



Solid

build quality

Clean

and modern aesthetics; very attractive

Great

sound quality

Beautiful

backlight

Intuitive

interface





CONS



A

bit heavy and bulky for active users

Scrolling

wheel can be slow



Lack

of advanced options

Desktop

software is too fancy

No

included cradle





OVERALL

IMPRESSION

I have officially welcomed the Dell Digital Jukebox

into my life: it’ll be getting frequent use in the car and at the gym.

Dell’s first attempt as an iPod alternative is a successful one, especially

since the majority of hardcore music-listeners are looking for something

affordable with high usability. So, you ask, has the DJ dethroned the

iPod? Not just yet, but for those looking for an affordable, great looking,

and easy to use digital media player to store and play their music collection,

the Dell Digital Jukebox seems to be playing the right tune.