Binary Fish’s All Mobile Casino



While not a major gambler myself, I do enjoy the various games (save

a few which seem to be the bane of my existance) that the 2 local casinos

provide. And if I can play the games, and not lose any real money –

that’s even better (although, the draw of "nothing from something"

kicks in every few months and I go make my voluntary tax payment). All

Mobile Casino from Binary

Fish may just allow me to carry around an instant fix for those

days that I’m feeling lucky.

"Gambling:

The sure way of getting nothing from something." – Wilson Mizner



Binary Fish

seems to be a fairly new player in the PPC game industry (at least from

the list of software on their website). Read on for the complete review.

WHAT’S

HOT

"Depend

on the rabbit’s foot if you will, but remember it didn’t work for the

rabbit." – R. E. Shay



All Mobile Casino provides a massive amount of casino games. We’ll go

over the full list later in the review, but at this revision of the

software, there are 17 ways to get your gambling-groove on.

SETUP



The install routine is normal (they even provide

just the .cab files on their website).

This review was done on my iPaq 2215 running XCPUScalar, using my 512Mb

CF card.

PROGRAM

FEATURES



First, let’s review the list of features

and casino games (copied verbatim) that Binary

Fish has on their website:

Realistic

casino games with clear graphics and simple controls.

Keyboard

control.



Task switching to other programs possible.



Statistics for each game and for each player.



Extensive help for each game.



Practice mode.

Casino

Games:

Casino

Games:

Casino

Games:

Casino

Games:

Casino

Games:

6:5

Blackjack Single deck blackjack with libel rules. Practice

mode allows you to change the Black rules.

6:5

Blackjack Single deck blackjack with libel rules. Practice

mode allows you to change the Black rules.

6:5

Blackjack Single deck blackjack with libel rules. Practice

mode allows you to change the Black rules.

6:5

Blackjack Single deck blackjack with libel rules. Practice

mode allows you to change the Black rules.

6:5

Blackjack Single deck blackjack with libel rules. Practice

mode allows you to change the Black rules.

American

Roulette Play just like in a real land Casino, minimum inside

and outside bet rules. Features the "surrender"

rule increasing you edge over the casino.

American

Roulette Play just like in a real land Casino, minimum inside

and outside bet rules. Features the "surrender"

rule increasing you edge over the casino.

American

Roulette Play just like in a real land Casino, minimum inside

and outside bet rules. Features the "surrender"

rule increasing you edge over the casino.

American

Roulette Play just like in a real land Casino, minimum inside

and outside bet rules. Features the "surrender"

rule increasing you edge over the casino.

American

Roulette Play just like in a real land Casino, minimum inside

and outside bet rules. Features the "surrender"

rule increasing you edge over the casino.



Baccarat

Blackjack

Six deck multi-hand blackjack, play up to three hands. Practice mode

allows you to change the Black rules.

Caribbean

Poker

Casino

War Play up to three hands.

European

Roulette With Announce and Call bets, EnPrision and Surrender rules

available in practice mode.

Pai

Gow Poker Use the House Rules with just a click of a button, great

way to learn Pai Gow Poker.

Sic

Bo A popular Chinese dice game available in many Asian casinos.

Slots



"A

dollar picked up in the road is more satisfaction to us than the 99

which we had to work for, and the money won at Faro or in the stock

market snuggles into our hearts in the same way." – Mark

Twain



When starting All Mobile Casino, there is a small delay (about 4 seconds)

before the intro page appears. This could be due to the fact that

I have the game installed on my PPC, but my other CF-installed programs

do not experience this delay. Once at the intro page, you have to

sign in before you can do anything else (you aren’t really signing

into anything but the game itself, creating a name and bankroll).









Once at the lobby, you can either reset your existing player’s bankroll

and statistics, delete an existing player, or create a new player

from scratch. Note that the maximum bankroll allowed during character

creation is $2000. You can type in a higher number, but it will

reset back to 2000 once you click Add. The Delete/Reset option is

available via tapping and holding on the player you wish to delete/reset.

You can return the lobby at any time to perform the reset via the

Game menu.





Once at the lobby, you can either reset your existing player’s bankroll

and statistics, delete an existing player, or create a new player

from scratch. Note that the maximum bankroll allowed during character

creation is $2000. You can type in a higher number, but it will

reset back to 2000 once you click Add. The Delete/Reset option is

available via tapping and holding on the player you wish to delete/reset.

You can return the lobby at any time to perform the reset via the

Game menu.







Once you are signed in, you are greeted with an initial game, from

which you can then access the Game/Tools menus.







We’ll come back to the Game menu in the Let’s Play section. So onto

the Tools menu. The first choice under Tools is Options (which should

really be labelled, "Option", as there is only 1). Unchecking

the Voices box eliminates the "You Win" and "It’s

Coming Out" game sounds.



We’ll come back to the Game menu in the Let’s Play section. So onto

the Tools menu. The first choice under Tools is Options (which should

really be labelled, "Option", as there is only 1). Unchecking

the Voices box eliminates the "You Win" and "It’s

Coming Out" game sounds.



Next on the list is statistics. Which, when chosen, will allow you

to view the various statistics for the existing payers. These statistics

can be reset by resetting the player at the lobby (see above). But

tapping on the left or right arrows, you can cycle through the various

games.



Next on the list is statistics. Which, when chosen, will allow you

to view the various statistics for the existing payers. These statistics

can be reset by resetting the player at the lobby (see above). But

tapping on the left or right arrows, you can cycle through the various

games.



The About All Mobile Casino menu shows the standard about information.

And the Help option brings up help pertinenant to both the game

in general, but also specific help for whichever game you are currently

playing.

LET’S

PLAY! "The

majority of casino players leave to much to chance when playing

in a casino. To put it bluntly, they don’t have a clue as to how

to play." – Henry Tamburin

I won’t attempt to claim that I understand the sutle nuances of

each of the following games. My favorite games happen to be craps

and blackjack, and even my knowledge is iffy at best with even those

(if one was to look at my winnings vs losings anyway). The next

screenshots will show the various games (in order on the menu),

with a couple of example play shots. To make a bet, you choose the

chip denomination that you wish, and then tap on the screen (in

the appropriate place based apon the game). To remove some of the

chips, tap the denomination and the eraser-looking tool, and then

tap on the chips you wish to remove from the board. To remove an

entire pile of chips, you click the red X and then tap the pile

of chips. The chips, once on the board are no longer noted by color.

If you want to know how much you have in a pile, you have to tap

and hold on the pile (and the number will appear in the blank spot

just above the chips toolbar. With any game that you start, you

have to choose the table limits for said game. Cards: 6:5

Blackjack:

18

is a great hand, and I win!

The

ReBet feature automatically bets the same amount as the last hand…which

doesn’t help if the dealer get’s Blackjack… Baccarat:

Blackjack: Essentially

the same as 6:5 except multiple decks are used. Caribbean

Poker:

Casino

War:

Pai

Gow Poker:

Table: American

Roulette:

The

wheel spin, ball movement, and sounds are great! Craps

(My favorite game – so extra shots here):

The

dice, when rolled, fly across the table in a realistic fashion.

Yes!

Hit the mark. And then NOOOO! Sevens out. Betting

my entire bankroll on a single roll of the dice – and winning! A

strange item to note: I won $208.33 – but the game doesn’t seem

to track change (the .33). European

Roulette: Similar

to American roulette, but with called bets, and other bizarre (but

fun) European betting options. Sic

Bo Similar

to craps, but uses 3 die. And as you can see from the screenshots,

I’m not very good at it, yet… Slots

(The bane of my gambling existance): Fruit

Slots:

Lucky

Sevens:

Sporting

Chance:

Video

Poker: Deuces

Wild:

Jacks

or Better:

The

infamous Game Over Joker

Poker: Tens

or Better:

Practice mode allows you to choose any one of the various games

available, modify the rules used, adjust your bankroll (to a temporary

amount), and play just to practice various sorts of games. I did

run into a fatal error with the practice mode, and submitted it

to Binary Fish. They have since fixed said bug and all should be

well in version 1.4 (apparently to be released on 12-08-2003). HELP

SUPPORT "My

last piece of advice to the degenerate slot player who thinks he

can beat the one-armed bandit consists of four little words: "It

can’t be done." – John Scarne

There is an in-game help file and as of now, the Binary

Fish webpage has a support section (that you must have a regisitered

username to be able to access). As I mentioned above, I did run

into a fatal error and was able to contact Binary’s support team

about it. They responded within 24 hours, and were very helpful.

As of 12-03-2003, Gavin (the support person I was working with),

informed me that version 1.04 would be released on 12-08-03, containing

the fix for this. SYSTEM

REQUIREMENTS

According to Handango,

the game requires Pocket PC 2003, 2002, or 2000, 1.9 MB of Available

RAM, and the .NET Compact Framework (for 2000/2002 devices). See

Handango

for the full list of compatible devices. BUGS

AND WISHES

Other than the fatal error mentioned

above, I found no other bugs. My wish list is short. Add

Texas Hold ‘Em (with computer players). Additional

options such as volume control for tvoice and in-game. Optimize

load time. Chips

noted by amount on the board via different colors. Increase

maximum beginning bankroll Add

the option of playing with the computer in games such as Craps

and Roulette Either

give me my change, or don’t show me that I won it *wink* PURCHASING

You can buy

this software directly from Binary

Fish or from Handango.

The price shown is $14.95. PROS





The About All Mobile Casino menu shows the standard about information.

And the Help option brings up help pertinenant to both the game

in general, but also specific help for whichever game you are currently

playing.





LET’S

PLAY!

"The

majority of casino players leave to much to chance when playing

in a casino. To put it bluntly, they don’t have a clue as to how

to play." – Henry Tamburin



I won’t attempt to claim that I understand the sutle nuances of

each of the following games. My favorite games happen to be craps

and blackjack, and even my knowledge is iffy at best with even those

(if one was to look at my winnings vs losings anyway). The next

screenshots will show the various games (in order on the menu),

with a couple of example play shots. To make a bet, you choose the

chip denomination that you wish, and then tap on the screen (in

the appropriate place based apon the game). To remove some of the

chips, tap the denomination and the eraser-looking tool, and then

tap on the chips you wish to remove from the board. To remove an

entire pile of chips, you click the red X and then tap the pile

of chips. The chips, once on the board are no longer noted by color.

If you want to know how much you have in a pile, you have to tap

and hold on the pile (and the number will appear in the blank spot

just above the chips toolbar. With any game that you start, you

have to choose the table limits for said game.

Cards:

6:5

Blackjack:





18

is a great hand, and I win!





The

ReBet feature automatically bets the same amount as the last hand…which

doesn’t help if the dealer get’s Blackjack…

Baccarat:





Blackjack:

Essentially

the same as 6:5 except multiple decks are used.

Caribbean

Poker:





Casino

War:





Pai

Gow Poker:





Table:

American

Roulette:





The

wheel spin, ball movement, and sounds are great!

Craps

(My favorite game – so extra shots here):





The

dice, when rolled, fly across the table in a realistic fashion.





Yes!

Hit the mark. And then NOOOO! Sevens out.

Betting

my entire bankroll on a single roll of the dice – and winning!

A

strange item to note: I won $208.33 – but the game doesn’t seem

to track change (the .33).

European

Roulette:

Similar

to American roulette, but with called bets, and other bizarre (but

fun) European betting options.

Sic

Bo

Similar

to craps, but uses 3 die. And as you can see from the screenshots,

I’m not very good at it, yet…

Slots

(The bane of my gambling existance):

Fruit

Slots:





Lucky

Sevens:





Sporting

Chance:





Video

Poker:

Deuces

Wild:





Jacks

or Better:





The

infamous Game Over

Joker

Poker:

Tens

or Better:



Practice mode allows you to choose any one of the various games

available, modify the rules used, adjust your bankroll (to a temporary

amount), and play just to practice various sorts of games. I did

run into a fatal error with the practice mode, and submitted it

to Binary Fish. They have since fixed said bug and all should be

well in version 1.4 (apparently to be released on 12-08-2003).

HELP

SUPPORT

"My

last piece of advice to the degenerate slot player who thinks he

can beat the one-armed bandit consists of four little words: "It

can’t be done." – John Scarne



There is an in-game help file and as of now, the Binary

Fish webpage has a support section (that you must have a regisitered

username to be able to access). As I mentioned above, I did run

into a fatal error and was able to contact Binary’s support team

about it. They responded within 24 hours, and were very helpful.

As of 12-03-2003, Gavin (the support person I was working with),

informed me that version 1.04 would be released on 12-08-03, containing

the fix for this.

SYSTEM

REQUIREMENTS

According to Handango,

the game requires Pocket PC 2003, 2002, or 2000, 1.9 MB of Available

RAM, and the .NET Compact Framework (for 2000/2002 devices). See

Handango

for the full list of compatible devices. BUGS

AND WISHES

Other than the fatal error mentioned

above, I found no other bugs. My wish list is short.

SYSTEM

REQUIREMENTS



According to Handango,

the game requires Pocket PC 2003, 2002, or 2000, 1.9 MB of Available

RAM, and the .NET Compact Framework (for 2000/2002 devices). See

Handango

for the full list of compatible devices.

BUGS

AND WISHES



Other than the fatal error mentioned

above, I found no other bugs. My wish list is short.

Add

Texas Hold ‘Em (with computer players). Additional

options such as volume control for tvoice and in-game. Optimize

load time. Chips

noted by amount on the board via different colors. Increase

maximum beginning bankroll Add

the option of playing with the computer in games such as Craps

and Roulette Either

give me my change, or don’t show me that I won it *wink*

Add

Texas Hold ‘Em (with computer players).

PURCHASING

You can buy

this software directly from Binary

Fish or from Handango.

The price shown is $14.95. PROS



PURCHASING



You can buy

this software directly from Binary

Fish or from Handango.

The price shown is $14.95.

PROS



Lots

of gameplay (17 different games)

Lots

of gameplay (17 different games)

Lots

of gameplay (17 different games)

Graphics

are well done

Graphics

are well done

Graphics

are well done

Sounds

are realistic (even down the the click of the dice).

Sounds

are realistic (even down the the click of the dice).

Sounds

are realistic (even down the the click of the dice).

Can

track multiple players and their statistics

Can

track multiple players and their statistics

Can

track multiple players and their statistics

Quick

support

Quick

support

Quick

support

CONS



CONS



CONS



Slow

load time

Slow

load time

Slow

load time

Chip

interface could use a little work

Chip

interface could use a little work

Chip

interface could use a little work

OVERALL

IMPRESSION "If

you ain’t just a little scared when you enter a casino, you are

either very rich or you haven’t studied the games enough."

– VP Pappy

Binary Fish

has done an awesome job of bringing a whole mess of casino games

together in a great little package. And considering that the price

is only $14.95 (for 17 games), I would say you can’t really make

a better bet. The excellent sound, and graphics make up for a

slightly clunky chip interface (which I’m sure will improve over

time). And the realistic gameplay only enhances the overall experience.

Rather than leave you with a weak gambling pun, I send you with

one last quote/tip and wish you luck: "The

safest way to double your money is to fold it over once and put

it in your pocket." – Kin Hubbard Have

you played All Mobile Casino? See something that isn’t quite right?

Tell us what you think! Click on the Discussion Link below. Back

to pocketnow.com |

Discuss this Review

OVERALL

IMPRESSION "If

you ain’t just a little scared when you enter a casino, you are

either very rich or you haven’t studied the games enough."

– VP Pappy

Binary Fish

has done an awesome job of bringing a whole mess of casino games

together in a great little package. And considering that the price

is only $14.95 (for 17 games), I would say you can’t really make

a better bet. The excellent sound, and graphics make up for a

slightly clunky chip interface (which I’m sure will improve over

time). And the realistic gameplay only enhances the overall experience.

Rather than leave you with a weak gambling pun, I send you with

one last quote/tip and wish you luck: "The

safest way to double your money is to fold it over once and put

it in your pocket." – Kin Hubbard Have

you played All Mobile Casino? See something that isn’t quite right?

Tell us what you think! Click on the Discussion Link below. Back

to pocketnow.com |

Discuss this Review

OVERALL

IMPRESSION

"If

you ain’t just a little scared when you enter a casino, you are

either very rich or you haven’t studied the games enough."

– VP Pappy



Binary Fish

has done an awesome job of bringing a whole mess of casino games

together in a great little package. And considering that the price

is only $14.95 (for 17 games), I would say you can’t really make

a better bet. The excellent sound, and graphics make up for a

slightly clunky chip interface (which I’m sure will improve over

time). And the realistic gameplay only enhances the overall experience.

Rather than leave you with a weak gambling pun, I send you with

one last quote/tip and wish you luck:

"The

safest way to double your money is to fold it over once and put

it in your pocket." – Kin Hubbard